Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Toni Pitts as General Manager of The Hampton Inn by Hilton I-75 Lexington / Hamburg

COVINGTON, Ky., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Toni Pitts has been appointed the General Manager of the Hampton Inn by Hilton I-75 Lexington / Hamburg. Ms. Pitts brings expert leadership in all areas of hospitality experience to her new role as General Manager having previously served as general manager for Derby City Hospitality.

Newly Appointed General Manager, Toni Pitts

A talented leader in both operations and sales, Ms. Pitts built her career with various disciplines in key markets. In addition to Derby City Hospitality, she has served in various leadership roles with the Montgomery Board of Education, the Kentucky Orthopedic Associates, and Integrity Orthopedics. Ms. Pitts holds a certificate in nursing from Rowan County and resides in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 60 properties with nearly 6,000 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact

Barbara E. Willen

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

bwillen@commonwealthhotels.com

859.392-2254

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.