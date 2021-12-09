Rochester Regional Health and Medline partner to enhance supply chain strategy and outcomes

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a prime vendor partnership with New York State-based Rochester Regional Health. The two organizations will collaborate to identify new strategies to enhance operational and clinical efficiencies throughout Rochester Regional's service area, which includes Western New York, the Finger Lakes, and St. Lawrence County. The nine-hospital health system is also comprised of more than 350 lab, outpatient, and post-acute care facilities, addressing the full continuum of care.

"One of our ongoing priorities is to ensure our team has access to the resources they need, so our patients continue getting the great care they deserve," explained Emily O'Banion, senior vice president of integrated health care delivery for Rochester Regional Health. "We look forward to working with Medline to continue to find innovative and efficient solutions to an increasingly complex supply chain."

Under the terms of the agreement, Rochester Regional Health will have the ability to easily monitor key metrics such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy and spend by product categories through an online reporting tool from Medline. Additionally, Rochester Regional Health will have access to an extensive portfolio of essential medical supplies, logistics services and solutions to help further enhance patient outcomes and streamline supply chain operations.

"Medline teams go to great lengths to truly understand a system's obstacles," said Ron Barrett, vice president at Medline. "We are excited to partner with Rochester Regional Health to become an extension of their team and together create customized solutions to help healthcare run better."

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About Rochester Regional Health

Rochester Regional Health is an integrated health services organization serving the people of Western New York, the Finger Lakes, St. Lawrence County, and beyond. The system includes nine hospitals; primary and specialty practices, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory campuses and immediate care facilities; innovative senior services, facilities and independent housing; a wide range of behavioral health services; and Rochester Regional Health Laboratories and ACM Global Laboratories, a global leader in patient and clinical trials. Rochester Regional Health is the region's second-largest employer. Learn more at RochesterRegional.org.

