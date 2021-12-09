Raytheon Technologies partners with Kyndryl to advance its digital transformation efforts

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest infrastructure services provider, today announced a strategic agreement with Raytheon Technologies, one of the largest aerospace and defense companies in the world, to modernize the company's Digital Technology environment via the hybrid cloud. (See related video: The Path to Operational Excellence for Raytheon Technologies )

Raytheon Technologies has selected Kyndryl to support the development and delivery of a cohesive hybrid multi-cloud computing platform that will accelerate the company's digital transformation efforts and its ability to drive business growth and operational excellence.

Raytheon Technologies chose Kyndryl in part because of the company's expertise in migrating workloads to the cloud and managing hybrid cloud environments in partnership with multiple technology providers. The company is using a multi-cloud platform approach, leveraging several vendor platforms, to maintain a strong cybersecurity posture while enabling seamless collaboration internally and externally between employees, customers and partners.

As part of the agreement, Raytheon Technologies expects to realize significant cost savings while doubling its use of cloud computing and meeting a goal of reducing its data center footprint by 60%. Today's announcement builds on a previous relationship between Raytheon Technologies and IBM's Managed Infrastructure Business, which became Kyndryl on November 4, 2021. As an independent company, Kyndryl is expanding the services it provides to Raytheon Technologies through this agreement.

"Raytheon Technologies has a well thought out strategy that underscores the importance of digital transformation in today's rapidly changing landscape," said Matt Milton, President of Kyndryl US. "We're excited to expand our partnership by applying our expertise to help the company harness a powerful combination of cloud, Artificial Intelligence and open-source technologies in support of their digital transformation efforts."

Kyndryl has thousands of experts with deep experience in successful data center migrations and hybrid cloud management, helping to ensure companies achieve the business results they are seeking from digital transformation.

