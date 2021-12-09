QuickFee Partners with Elite Merchant Solutions to Provide Buy Now, Pay Later for Merchants

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --QuickFee, a fast-growing online payment and financing solution provider to professional service firms and ISOs across the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Elite Merchant Solutions, which will bring Buy Now, Pay Later powered by QuickFee to their broad merchant base.

Based in Los Angeles, Elite Merchant Solutions (EMS) is a payment processing service provider committed to delivering innovative payment options, PCI compliance solutions, and responsive customer service for small businesses.

EMS was looking for a Buy Now, Pay Later solution that would allow their merchants to meet the growing consumer need for payment flexibility and increase average transaction values at the same time. According to a McKinsey study in July 2021, 60% of consumers said they were likely to use point-of-sale financing options like BNPL in the next six to twelve months.

Speaking about the partnership, EMS President Justin Milmeister said:

"Elite Merchant Solutions is excited to offer our merchants a simple Buy Now, Pay Later option. Since 2002, Elite Merchant Solutions has been on the cutting edge of the financial services industry, and we carefully select all our payment vendors to address real merchant concerns. Businesses frequently tell us they're interested in BNPL due to customer demand – so after some consideration, we decided to go with QuickFee as the best option for meeting those needs."

QuickFee's BNPL solution works by splitting a payment of the customer's choice into four interest-free monthly charges, with the total pre-authorized on the customer's existing credit card. This reduces the hassle of applying for new credit on the customer side, while the merchant gets paid upfront.

QuickFee CRO Aubrey Amatelli said:

"We're thrilled to join Elite Merchant Solutions in delivering a Buy Now, Pay Later option that benefits merchants and customers. BNPL boosts purchasing power and flexibility on the customer side at minimal cost to the business, which is why this option has seen dramatic adoption rates over the last few years. Working alongside Elite Merchant Solutions, it's our goal to help businesses drive new revenue with this tool while maintaining strong customer loyalty."

