PointsBet Adds Live Dealer Games to Michigan Online Casino Offerings Users can access authentic casino experience from anywhere in the state

DENVER, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator, has introduced live gaming options for customers living in and visiting the state of Michigan as part of its' iGaming platform.

Through a relationship with Evolution, PointsBet customers can now participate in live dealer games, including Infinite Blackjack, Blackjack, European Roulette, Auto Roulette, and Baccarat.

Evolution, the leader in the field, provides an authentic live dealer experience delivering content across the globe, with streams originating from broadcast studios situated within state jurisdictions. Their live casino games offer the most realistic experience possible, with professional dealers streamed live to player mobile devices in real-time.

"Online casino products have seen a rapid growth in the U.S. and the team at PointsBet is responsive to our users and eager to bring our customers the experience and games they are looking for," said Aaron O'Sullivan, Pointsbet's VP of Online Casino Revenue. "We are helping our users Live Your Bet Life™ with the feel of an authentic casino delivered on a user-friendly and approachable platform."

The Live Your Bet Life™ campaign highlights PointsBet's market-leading technology infrastructure, category-leading in-game betting capabilities, and strategic approach to the competitive sports betting space. It is the promise that no matter your level of experience, PointsBet is the best destination for bettors.

The introduction of live online gaming is a welcome addition to PointsBet's growing, proprietary wagering product suite. In January of this year, sports betting launched in Michigan, with online casino operations following in May.

"Since the launch of our iGaming platform, we have been working to diversify and expand the casino content we offer to players," said Manjit Gombra Singh, PointsBet President of Product and Technology. "Our live gaming options in Michigan offer top-tier choices for our players and will serve as a template as iGaming expands in other jurisdictions in the U.S. and Canada."

PointsBet gained access to the Great Lakes State via an exclusive partnership with the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians. PointsBet has continued to invest in the state through partnerships with the Detroit Red Wings of the NHL and their venue, Little Caesars Arena, home of the PointsBet Sports Bar, as well as the Detroit Pistons of the NBA.

In addition to Michigan, PointsBet currently operates in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, and West Virginia. The company was recently awarded a sports betting supplier license in Virginia and anticipates approval to operate in Maryland and New York.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

