Optimum Nutrition® Taps College Athletes to Introduce New Orange Blast ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY® Plus Electrolytes Sparkling Hydration Drink

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimum Nutrition® ("ON"), a global leader in sports nutrition, has forged its first partnerships with college athletes under the new NIL guidelines. To launch the new Orange Blast flavor of its popular AMIN.O. ENERGY® Plus Electrolytes Sparkling Hydration Drink, ON is working with student athletes in Texas.

"Optimum Nutrition is proud to support these college athletes as they strive to reach their performance goals in their chosen sport, in the classroom and beyond," said Jim Hogan, senior brand director at Optimum Nutrition. "ON supports and recognizes athletes at every level for their dedication and commitment to achieving their personal best."

Optimum Nutrition will work with Texas athletes across an array of sports including basketball, swimming and track and field, making the brand one of the first to leverage multiple NIL relationships within a single school's athletic program, and to showcase athletic talent outside of the big four sports. Athletes Optimum Nutrition will activate for its campaign include:

Christian Bishop , basketball forward

Drew Kibler , swimmer and three-time medalist at the 2019 Pan American Games

Chanel Brissett , track and field hurdler and sprinter and silver medalist at the 2019 Pan American Games

"The new NIL policy is an exciting opportunity for student athletes to be rewarded for all the hard work they put in," said swimmer Drew Kibler. "For me, when it comes to partnering with brands, I want to try to find brands that align with my goals, and Optimum Nutrition is a brand that helps me get to where I want to be."

Kibler and the other athletes will be featured in social and digital media promoting the Optimum Nutrition AMIN.O. Energy beverage, with a nod to the connection between the newest flavor launch, Orange Blast, and a favorite color in the state. The integrated campaign from Optimum Nutrition also will feature content from current student and alumni social influencers, and distribution of 10,000 samples of the "anytime energy" beverage on and around campus in Austin during major sporting events, finals week, recreational sports activity and other appropriate use-case moments.

"Our AMIN.O. Energy ready-to-drink beverage is ideal for busy college students," said Hogan. "They are looking for anytime energy to support them through early morning classes, post-lunch classes, practice, workouts, gamedays, late night studying and more."

The ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY® Plus Electrolytes provides anytime energy, wherever the day might take you. It offers a combination of five grams of amino acids, 100 milligrams of caffeine from natural sources and electrolytes to support performance, endurance and active living. Each sleek, 12-ounce can of the lightly carbonated beverage is only five calories and contains zero sugar and no artificial colors.

Since its launch in 2018, ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY® Plus Electrolytes has been one of the fastest-growing products in the Optimum Nutrition portfolio. Orange Blast is the newest addition to the family of fruit flavors, which includes Blueberry Lemonade, Mango Pineapple Limeade, Juicy Strawberry and more.

New ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY® Plus Electrolytes Sparkling Hydration Drink in Orange Blast flavor is available in Texas at Buc-ee's, nationally at QuikTrip, Speedway and Vitamin Shoppe retailers and online at Optimum Nutrition and Amazon. For more information on the ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY Plus Electrolytes Sparkling Hydration Drink from ON and other ON products, visit www.optimumnutrition.com.

About Optimum Nutrition®

Part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Optimum Nutrition® is a leading global sports nutrition brand. We produce a wide variety of delicious, high-quality nutritional foods and beverages that support an active and healthy lifestyle, including bars, protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy products, multivitamins and more. Optimum Nutrition® GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY™ is universally recognized as the world's #1 best-selling whey protein powder. With state-of- the-art manufacturing facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom, our products are sold in 90+ countries around the world. We're proud to be part of a diverse and inclusive organization that believes sports are better when everyone can join in. For more information about Optimum Nutrition®, visit www.optimumnutrition.com.

About Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Glanbia (ISE/LSE: GLAPF), a global nutrition company. At GPN, our mission is to inspire people everywhere to achieve their performance and healthy lifestyle goals. Our leading health and wellness brands include Optimum Nutrition®, SlimFast®, think!®, Isopure®, Amazing Grass® and BSN®, among others. Revenues for GPN in 2020 were approximately $1.4 billion. Visit www.glanbiaperformancenutrition.com or www.glanbia.com to learn more. Follow us on Twitter @GlanbiaPN.

Optimum Nutrition signed college basketball forward Christian Bishop for the launch of its new Orange Blast flavor of AMIN.O. ENERGY® Plus Electrolytes Sparkling Hydration Drink

Optimum Nutrition will partner with collegiate track and field star Chanel Brissett to promote its AMIN.O. ENERGY® Plus Electrolytes Sparkling Hydration Drink

Collegiate swimmer Drew Kibler helps Optimum Nutrition introduce its AMIN.O. ENERGY® Plus Electrolytes Sparkling Hydration Drink in new Orange Blast flavor.

