Lassen Peak Appoints Former United States Federal CIO, Tony Scott, to its Board of Directors

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lassen Peak announced the appointment of Tony Scott to its board of directors. Mr. Scott adds world-class cybersecurity and data privacy credentials to the company's leadership and brings a valuable corporate governance pedigree from his roles within iconic companies – including Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Microsoft Corporation, CIO at the Walt Disney Company, CIO at VMware and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at General Motors Information Systems & Services. He is currently CEO of both the Tony Scott Group and Intrusion Inc and is also a Senior Advisor for Cybersecurity and Privacy at Squire Patton Boggs, a prominent international law firm.

Until January 2017, Mr. Scott served in the Obama administration as the 3rd Federal Chief Information Officer for the U.S. Government and was appointed to that role by President Obama in February 2015. His numerous appearances before Congress and other forums provided C-level public and private sector insight on matters such as digital transformation, cybersecurity, and governance. His role of Federal CIO had oversight, budget, and management responsibilities of the Federal Government annual expenditures on IT.

Mr. Scott joins co-founders Hatch Graham and Dr. Ehsan Afshari to the Lassen Peak board. Lassen Peak recently completed Seed financing of $10 million following the formation of the company by its founders in 2019. In conjunction with the Seed capital, Lassen Peak is developing the world's first fully-integrated handheld radar system for concealed weapon detection that can be conducted anywhere in the field for use in Law Enforcement, Military, and Private Venue applications.

Lassen Peak's Chairman of the Board and CEO, Hatch Graham, states "The process of clearing the threat of concealed weapons in a safer and less invasive manner than manual policing methods includes ensuring that the data and images collected respect personal privacy and are managed using best practices. Tony's level of knowledge in data privacy, cybersecurity, and records management, along with his former CIO positions in world leading companies, underscores Lassen Peak's commitment toward delivering to society a public safety methodology of the highest quality and privacy standards."

Mr. Scott adds, "I'm very pleased to join the Lassen Peak team. They have a unique mission ahead of them – one that will both revolutionize law enforcement but also help address the current societal demand for police reform. This solution will also save lives of both officers and individuals being searched by minimizing the need for physical touch during a weapons search and by allowing officers to know when there are no weapons on a person's body. I look forward to assisting Lassen Peak down this path and using my expertise to ensure our solution delivers on its promises in the most responsible and ethical way possible."

About Lassen Peak

Lassen Peak is a Seattle-area startup founded in 2019, which comprises a unique blend of industry technology leaders in ultra-highspeed wireless, imaging radar, geo-positioning and other technologies, public safety veterans in law enforcement, military, high fan-volume entertainment industries, and civil rights and social justice leaders. Matching advanced technologies with the need for a transformation in public safety solutions in the field, the team is committed to providing law enforcement and society with safe and less contentious alternatives to the legacy methods of identifying concealed dangerous objects and weapons.

