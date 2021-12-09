HALOZYME ANNOUNCES $750 MILLION THREE-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program effective immediately, which authorizes the Company to purchase up to $750 million of the Company's outstanding common stock over the next three years. The Company plans to enter into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program transaction with a financial institution in the coming week, subject to market conditions. The Company plans to purchase up to $250 million worth of shares by the end of 2022, including the $150 million ASR, pending market conditions and other factors.

"Our second share repurchase authorization demonstrates Halozyme's commitment to a balanced capital allocation strategy that includes investing in our operations, capital return and potential M&A," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer. "We are pleased that our strong cash generation and balance sheet enables us to return capital to investors while maintaining our ability to invest in our future to sustainably grow our business."

This share repurchase program follows the recent completion of the Company's prior $550 million three-year share repurchase program, which was completed in less than two years.

The amount and timing of shares repurchased under the share repurchase program will be subject to a variety of factors including market conditions, other business considerations and applicable legal requirements. Repurchases may be commenced or suspended at any time or from time-to-time at the Company's discretion without prior notice. Repurchases may be made through both public market and private transactions. The Company plans to fund repurchases from its existing cash balance. The Company's Board of Directors will regularly review this capital return policy in connection with a balanced capital allocation strategy focused on funding growth.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. Halozyme advises and supports its biopharmaceutical partners in key aspects of new drug development with the goal of improving patients' lives while helping its partners achieve global commercial success. As the innovators of the ENHANZE® technology, which can reduce hours-long treatments to a matter of minutes, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution has touched more than 500,000 patient lives in post-marketing use via five commercialized products across more than 100 global markets. Halozyme and its world-class partners are currently advancing multiple therapeutic programs intended to deliver innovative therapies, with the potential to improve the lives of patients around the globe. Halozyme's proprietary enzyme rHuPH20 forms the basis of the ENHANZE® technology and is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, potentially reducing the treatment burden of other drugs to patients. Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx, Horizon Therapeutics and ViiV Healthcare. Halozyme derives revenues from these collaborations in the form of milestones and royalties as the Company's partners make progress developing and commercializing their products being developed using ENHANZE®. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth in this press release include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning the Company's expected future financial performance, expectations for future growth and cash flow, and expectations regarding the Company's capital allocation strategy including future share repurchases in accordance with the share repurchase program referred to in this press release, expectations regarding entry into an accelerated share repurchase program and potential M&A activities. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology may include the possible activity, benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, the possible method of action of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs and facilitating more rapid delivery and administration of larger volumes of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company's ENHANZE® business may include potential growth and receipt of royalty and milestone payments driven by our partners' development and commercialization efforts, potential new clinical trial study starts, the size and growth prospects of our partners' drug franchises, potential new ENHANZE® collaborations and collaborative targets and regulatory review and potential approvals of new ENHANZE® products. These forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning and involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected levels of revenues and cash flow, unexpected delays in the execution of the Company's capital allocation strategy including its share repurchase program, accelerated share repurchase program or any potential M&A activities, unexpected results or delays in the growth of the Company's ENHANZE® business, or in the development, regulatory review or commercialization of ENHANZE® products, including any potential delays caused by the current COVID-19 global pandemic, regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events or patient outcomes and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

