DISCOUNT TIRE INTRODUCES THE COOPER® DISCOVERER® HTP II™ TIRE WITH REVOLUTIONARY HIGHWAY PERFORMANCE

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire has added the Cooper® Discoverer® HTP II™ tire to its extensive lineup of leading tire brands. Developed in partnership with Cooper Tires, the all-season performance tire will be available exclusively at over 1,100 Discount Tire retail locations and online through Discount Tire Direct.

The Cooper® Discoverer® HTP II™ delivers revolutionary highway performance. The technology is designed for SUV and light-duty pickup drivers who desire a long-lasting, all-season tire that not only excels in wet road conditions but is also quiet and comfortable on the highway.

This exclusive tire focuses on advanced wet traction to provide consumers with superior technology in wet stopping for absolute confidence no matter the weather. The HTP II™ features Cooper's latest technology, EnduraGuard™ Design, which ensures each tire has durable internal construction that helps keep its shape while driving over rough, uneven surfaces. Cooper Tires also include the Wear Square® Indicator, a visual feature that allows drivers to quickly assess tread life remaining on tires, giving them more confidence on the road.

For more information about the Cooper® Discoverer® HTP II™, visit Discount Tire's website, where you can get a 30% shorter average wait time when you buy and book online. To locate a store, schedule a tire-service appointment or utilize our online tire-buying guide, Treadwell, visit discounttire.com.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE/AMERICA'S TIRE

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, they serve customers at more than 1,100 stores in 37 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S., America's Tire in parts of California and Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores. Their latest tool to help get you taken care of, Treadwell, is a proprietary online tire-buying guide that uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series. For more information, visit discounttire.com.

