Curebase Named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 -- List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Curebase to its third annual Digital Health 150 , which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. This year's Digital Health 150 was unveiled live during CB Insights' annual Future of Health event.

Curebase is a provider of decentralized clinical research software and services, with the goal of powering research where any patient, can be part of clinical trials at home and with their preferred doctor. The platform enables helps to accelerate enrollment and enable novel study designs with diverse populations. Curebase operates as a complete eClinical software platform and virtual research site with features including digital recruitment, ePRO, eCOA, telemedicine, eConsent, eSource, and more (PRNewsfoto/Curebase)

The 2021 Digital Health 150 cohort has raised roughly $14.9B in aggregate funding across 522 deals since 2016, and includes startups at various investment stages of development, from early-stage to well-funded unicorns . Companies this year include startups working on data integration & analytics, hybrid virtual / in-person care, digital therapeutics, clinical intelligence, and more.

"This year's Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials tech, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Last year's class has seen more than 20 exits, raised an additional $18.6B in aggregate funding, and announced over 250 partnerships since being recognized, and we're excited to see the future success of this year's winners."

"Being recognized by CB Insights to their Digital Health 150 list is a testament to the impact we are making in clinical trials right now to power studies that reach more patients everywhere, including at home and with their own doctors" - Tom Lemberg, Founder and CEO of Curebase, Forbes 30 Under 30

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from a pool of over 11,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores , CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

Curebase is reinventing decentralized clinical trials to help the vast majority of potential patients that currently cannot access clinical research. Curebase's vision is that any patient, no matter where they are located, should be able to participate in clinical trials at home and with their own doctors. This is made possible through a unique suite of tools, including all-in-one eClinical software and virtual research sites, designed to engage patients in clinical trials across all settings, be it at home, at their local clinic, or other places in their community.

2021 Digital Health 150 Investment Highlights:

Unicorns : 17 of the 150 companies (11%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding rounds.

Funding trends : In 2021 year-to-date (YTD), these 150 private companies have raised $9.2B in equity funding across 153 deals (as of 11/19/21).

Mega-rounds : Since 2020, there have been 39 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year's Digital Health 150, with 31 (79%) of them taking place in 2021 YTD.

Global representation : 23% of the 2021 Digital Health 150 are based outside the US. After the US, the UK is home to the most Digital Health 150 companies (9), followed by India (4). This year's winners are based in 18 countries, including China , Israel , Nigeria , Germany , Argentina , and New Zealand .

Top VC investor: General Catalyst is the most active investor in this year's Digital Health 150 companies, having invested in 39 deals since 2016.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Curebase

This starts with Curebase's leading decentralized clinical trial software platform that is an all-in-one, purpose built eClinical software system, with every tool needed to manage and collect data for decentralized clinical trials. This includes ePRO, eCOA, eConsent, Telemedicine, and much more. Curebase also offers a virtual research site, complete with virtual investigators, research coordinators, mobile nursing, and other healthcare staff that administer care to patients where convenient for them, just like any other research site, but with the ability to stand up anywhere and with greater patient convenience and reach. Notably, Curebase is the pioneer of the "BYOP" or Bring Your Own Physician model, allowing patients to use their own doctors to participate in clinical trials.

We are reinventing a $45B market, enabling drug and device companies to increase the volume, quality, and speed of data collection regardless of patients' physical location. COVID-19 tailwinds have created massive demand for telemedicine and home-based trials, with two new FDA guidance letters and industry-wide adoption of remote research that will only accelerate in the years to come. You can learn more about Curebase and our next stage of growth in Crunchbase , Fierce Biotech , and MedCity News !"

www.curebase.com

