Coldwell Banker Real Estate Names Liz Gehringer President of Affiliate Business

MADISON, N.J., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand, announced today that Liz Gehringer has been appointed president of Coldwell Banker Affiliate business effective immediately. Gehringer will continue in her present role serving as chief operating officer for Coldwell Banker Affiliates overseeing the brand's franchise operations, field service, international business and the Coldwell Banker and Coldwell Banker Commercial affiliate networks. Gehringer will continue to report to M. Ryan Gorman, CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate and Realogy Brokerage Group.

Liz Gehringer, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliate Services and chief operating officer, Coldwell Banker Real Estate, LLC.

In her role, Gehringer focuses on strategic initiatives that leverage the company's robust global presence and both affiliate and company-owned relationships to foster worldwide referral opportunities and tactical partnerships that drive rapid growth for affiliated broker owners in both residential and commercial spaces. This includes ensuring the Coldwell Banker brand attracts and nurtures strong franchisees, and recruits and retains the highest quality real estate agents across all key markets.

In addition to cultivating programs that enhance affiliate and agent growth and retention for the Coldwell Banker network Gehringer will capitalize on the recent successful rebranding of Coldwell Banker Real Estate, Coldwell Banker Commercial and the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program to continue to elevate brand recognition worldwide and build synergies throughout the organizations.

Gehringer will pay particular attention to those initiatives that harness the success of the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program to support agent growth in affluent markets globally, and she will continue to play a leadership role in the International Luxury Alliance. Gehringer will also remain sharply focused on driving the Coldwell Banker Commercial business forward. After leading a successful pivot of events and offerings to virtual and hybrid settings, Gehringer will now oversee events across the entire Coldwell Banker network.

Today, Gehringer oversees a franchise network comprised of more than 1,400 offices in the U.S. and 628 international offices with more than 50,000 affiliated agents across 40 countries and territories, and 3,000 affiliated commercial real estate professionals in North America and around the globe.

In her time as COO, Gehringer has worked to deliver enhanced customer service to the Coldwell Banker affiliated companies as well as an improved product offering, while collaborating with the network to extend their relationships with the Coldwell Banker brand, achieving an unprecedented level of franchisee renewal, and retaining an extraordinary level of revenue in the first eight months of 2021.

With an eye for opportunity, Gehringer recently led the sale of the Coldwell Banker Canada business, which she had been overseeing, to a growth-oriented affiliate. She has worked closely with Gorman to add many talented and diverse owners to the network through the Coldwell Banker Inclusive Ownership offering, and she has become the voice of many in the industry as the leader of the Coldwell Banker What Moves Her initiative for women in the business. She has enjoyed her current term as executive sponsor of Realogy Women's Employee Resource Group. Gehringer was named a RISMedia NewsMaker in 2021 and named to HousingWire's 2019 Women of Influence list for her outstanding efforts in driving the U.S. housing market forward.

While Gehringer has her eyes on business growth, her heart never strays from having a high performing culture. Her team, their development, and the culture they create together is critically important to Gehringer. Prior to her role as COO, Gehringer served as senior vice president, chief ethics and compliance officer at Realogy Holdings Corp., the parent company of Coldwell Banker Real Estate. During her time with Realogy, Gehringer built an ethics and compliance program that received global attention, with Ethisphere Institute recognizing Realogy as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® for seven consecutive years under her leadership. This is an award that reflects the principles of Realogy, mirrors the values on which the Coldwell Banker brand was built, and represents a tradition of operating ethically that continues today. Gehringer's combination of operational, franchise and legal experience, as well as her proven ability to build culturally connected organizations and lead them, uniquely position her to drive strategic growth in her new role.

Gehringer has been a part of Realogy leadership since 2006, including her tenure as general counsel for the Realogy Franchise Group from 2007 to 2012. In that role, Gehringer gained a holistic understanding of the franchising process and franchise operations. Gehringer received both her undergraduate degree and her J.D. from Georgetown University. She started her career in sales and marketing at Ford Motor Co., where she gained an understanding of branding and field services which has served her well in the real estate industry. She also served as an associate and counsel with Porzio, Bromberg & Newman, P.C.

CLICK TO TWEET: @Liz_Gehringer named president of @ColdwellBanker Real Estate Affiliate Business delivering strategic leadership for rapid growth for affiliates and agents worldwide. https://blog.coldwellbanker.com/president-of-affiliate-business/

QUOTE:

"Liz is a remarkably determined leader who has earned tremendous respect from our franchisees and broker owners from around the world, because she genuinely cares for them and works with her focus on their business success. With an enhanced emphasis on growth markets, and further cultivating strategic partnerships across our network and the industry, I am confident that with Liz at the helm, our company and the talented entrepreneurs who chose to call Coldwell Banker home are well positioned for rapid growth and celebrated success."

- M. Ryan Gorman, CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate, LLC

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of over 96,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 2,900 offices across 40 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® organization is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of sales professionals with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2021 Women's Choice Award® Most Recommended brands for customer experience and overall quality. Blue is bold and the integrity and values of Coldwell Banker give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the possibilities of Gen Blue®, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

Media Inquiries:

Athena Snow

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

973.407.5590

Athena.Snow@coldwellbanker.com Kristen Carmen

G&S for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

973.580.3518

KCarmen@gscommunications.com

(PRNewsfoto/Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC