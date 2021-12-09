Barry Morgan Is Westwood's New North Region Land Division Director

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood) is pleased to announce that Barry Morgan has joined the firm as Senior Director, North Region Land Division. With over 20 years of experience, Morgan has been instrumental in ensuring the development and implementation of strategic and operational plans. He has also provided expertise in the development of projects and client relationships.

Barry Morgan has joined Westwood as Senior Director, North Region Land Division.

Morgan will lead the public infrastructure, commercial, and residential markets in Westwood's Land Division's North Region. His leadership role will incorporate collaboration between services, markets, and offices within the North Region to foster business development efforts. He will also coordinate with other regions and markets to identify cross-regional and cross-division business opportunities. Additionally, Morgan will be responsible for executing the North Region's strategic plan to support the Land Division and Westwood's long-term objectives.

"Barry's experience in providing guidance and management support and aid in developing individual growth and technical competencies aligns with our mission," says Rob Copouls, PE, Senior Vice President, Land Division. "We look forward to leveraging his experience to continue to grow business opportunities."

Morgan has proven abilities in business development, customer relations, operational process improvement, and project management. He received a BS and MS in Civil Engineering from Iowa State University.

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood)

Westwood is a leading multi-disciplined AEC industry professional services provider for national wind energy, solar energy, power delivery, private development, and public infrastructure projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Through a focus on its people, culture, and clients, Westwood has quickly expanded to serve clients across the nation from multiple U.S. offices. View more Westwood facts.

Awards

In 2021, Westwood placed #4 and #21 respectively on Zweig Group's national Hot Firms' and Best Firms to Work for Lists, and received two 2nd place awards for Zweig's Marketing Excellence. Westwood also ranked consistently higher four years in a row on the Engineering News Record (ENR) list as a leading design firm in the country. The firm consistently ranks on industry top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

(PRNewsfoto/Westwood Professional Services)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Westwood Professional Services