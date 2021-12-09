All Pointe Chooses Complia Health As Its Go-Forward Platform For Home Health And Homecare Business

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Complia Health, a leading home health and hospice technology solutions provider, announced today the selection by All Pointe Care, a leading home health and homecare provider, of their ContinuLink solution and Clinical Edge EVV mobile app to support caregivers in the field. The partnership was formalized following All Pointe's acquisition of an agency into its care delivery approach. This prompted a top-down assessment and competitive evaluation to identify the best solution in the marketplace to support All Pointe's aggressive growth goals and multiple services lines.

"As we have grown organically and inorganically, the number of EMR systems and the cost and complexity of maintaining them has heightened the importance of using a single, superior platform for our home health and homecare business going forward," said All Pointe Care CEO Stephen LaPointe. "During a thorough evaluation of competitors in the space, our teams confirmed that Complia Health delivered the best user experience and ease of workflow. Their combined ability to engage our staff, clients and consumers, while ensuring we have the highest level of compliance and billing accuracy, made it evident they were the right partner," LaPointe explained.

ContinuLink delivers powerful, scalable, proven EMR solutions to simplify processes and create efficiencies across clinical, financial, and back-office operations for all business lines. ContinuLink seamlessly manages multiple lines of businesses across different locations and states —as well as the support for virtually all payers—Medicaid across 49 states, Medicare, insurance, and private payers. Developed and operated by health professionals, ContinuLink proactively keeps pace with evolving client needs, leveraging industry best practices and delivering proven solutions with the most extensive portfolio of care.

"We couldn't be prouder to continue our journey with All Pointe," stated Rich Berner, Complia Health CEO. "Complia Health and AllPointe share an aligned vision to disrupt healthcare to the benefit of caregivers, clinicians and consumers. I am confident we are going to help All Pointe lead the next phase in healthcare, while accelerating their ability to compete in the market," he added.

About Complia Health

Complia Health develops powerful, scalable, enterprise solutions that simplify processes and create efficiencies across clinical, financial, and back-office operations for healthcare agencies that deliver pre- and post-acute care. From supporting the widest range of payer models to simplifying the most complex billing scenarios, Complia Health addresses the entire continuum of care in one integrated platform. To learn more, visit http://www.compliahealth.com.

About All Pointe Care

All Pointe Care LLC was founded in 2000 as a staffing service for nurses, the company quickly grew to offer a wide range of programs and services for individuals, families, and children with varying levels of disabilities and needs. In 2011 the company added All Pointe Homecare LLC staffed with reliable and experienced RN's, LPN's, and Home Health Aides. Today, All Pointe Care and All Pointe Homecare LLC employs over 500 highly trained mentors, therapists, home health aides, nurses, and other professionals. To learn more, visit http://allpointecare.com/ .

