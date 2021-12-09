A 2021 case study of a global fashion brand shows unprecedented ROI and conversion rate of its Livestream shopping sessions hosted on buywith

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A data of a year-long study of Livestream shopping, based on 30 live shopping sessions hosted on buywith by a global fashion brand, showed unprecedented KPI:

15% average conversion rate (with the highest 22% for a single session)

Up to 10x conversion rate vs. on-site conversions

Average ROI 10

Increased AOV

Access to new audiences

The most determining Livestream shopping sessions' success factors were:

The host's knowledge of the brand and ability to maintain high session engagement

Cross-channel session promotion

Exclusive offers as a session sign-up incentive

"We are thrilled to learn the results of this case study. Livestream shopping is a powerful sale channel, and it is here to stay. Livestream shopping not only demonstrates outstanding ROI but also fosters loyalty and enables brands to capture new audiences", said Adi Ronen Almagor , the CEO and Co-Founder of buywith.

Liel Anisenko, buywith's Head of Marketing, added, "The case study underlines how remarkable the Livestream shopping channel is. The power of the influencers combined with the buywith technology helps speed up the buyer's journey from awareness to purchase in a record time."

About buywith

buywith is a Livestream Shopping platform based on innovative patent-pending technology. In the hot Livestream shopping space, the uniqueness of the buywith solution lies in the session host's ability to take viewers on an exciting shopping journey experience directly on the e-commerce site, combined with a video, chat, and a shoppable "WANT" button.

Buywith's frictionless Livestream shopping experience enables end-users to join sessions without a need for mobile app download. Brands can use the solution on their e-commerce website without code integration, and the hosts don't need any equipment other than a mobile phone.

The Livestream shopping trend is booming in China and growing fast in the US, estimated to reach $25 billion by 2023.

The company was founded in 2018 by Adi Ronen (CEO & Co-Founder) and Eyal Sinai (CTO & Co-Founder) with offices in Tel Aviv and New York. buywith is working with world-class brands in the fashion and beauty industries across the US, Europe, and the Middle East and is backed by private investors and VCs from Europe and the US.

For more information, please visit www.buywith.com or contact Ms. Liel Anisenko: liel@buywith.com.

