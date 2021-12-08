Survey: Sunday Scaries Affect 42% of Full-Time Employees While 48% Want Paid Mental Health Days

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As employers finalize their 2022 plans, many are prioritizing employee well-being and wellness – both as a result of combatting pandemic-induced stresses and the Great Resignation. While companies are realizing that employee well-being and wellness impact everything from retention to revenue, employees are still struggling and some more than others. One tell-tale sign is that nearly half think about work stresses on the weekend according to a new report from isolved, "Voice of the Workforce: What Employees Say They Want".

isolved's survey of over 1,000 full-time "knowledge worker" employees in the U.S. indicates that 42 percent are affected by the "Sunday Scaries" in that they feel very stressed the night before returning to a work week. When asked if their boss is an advocate for their mental well-being, 55 percent of employees thought they were, but 21 percent believe their boss is detrimental to their mental well-being and 24 percent are unsure.

The top ways employees believe their employers could better support their mental health include offering paid mental health days (48 percent), providing flexible working arrangements – including remote work (46 percent) – and implementing a four-day work week (45 percent).

"Employees can't bring their best selves to work if they're not feeling well physically or mentally," said Amy Mosher, Chief People Officer at isolved. "It is not surprising to see that employees want paid mental health days and that their direct manager plays a bigger role in ensuring their well-being at work. With proper paid-time off flexibility and leadership training, real impact can be made on curbing employee stress and creating excitement to return to work. Connecting with employees' core values by reinforcing support for giving and volunteering causes, that matter most to individuals, can also help."

An overwhelming 80 percent of employees, in fact, believe their employer aligns with their core values but the data suggests organizations' diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEI&B) efforts and employee resource groups (ERGs) are failing the populations that they were designed to help.

A mere six percent of employees indicated DEI&B initiatives/groups actually work in keeping them engaged at work but 49 percent expect their employers to have them. Further, while 51 percent of employers offer ERGs and committees at work, an alarming 49 percent still do not which is showing in how those who are neurodiverse or have physical disabilities are experiencing their workplace.

The survey went further to ask respondents, who identify as neurodivergent, how their personal well-being and wellness could be supported. The top ways were by creating better awareness of their neurodiversity, providing the opportunity to work remotely and providing more resources, in order.

For respondents with a physical disability, their companies can better support them by offering support groups, the opportunity to work remotely and creating a better awareness of physical disabilities, in order.

