Rumble announces Michael Ellis as General Counsel

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the video platform Rumble announced that it has hired Michael Ellis as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Ellis formerly served in senior legal and policy roles in the Intelligence Community, White House, and Congress. Rumble is already one of the most respected independent and privately-owned companies in the online video-sharing platform industry, and Ellis will provide top-notch counsel as the company continues to expand.

"Michael is a battle-tested lawyer who understands the inner workings of government at the highest levels," said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski. "His experience at the intersection of technology and law, combined with his maturity of judgment, will serve Rumble well on a wide variety of legal, compliance, and government affairs matters."

During the Trump Administration, Ellis served as Senior Director for Intelligence Programs at the National Security Council and as Senior Associate Counsel to the President and Deputy NSC Legal Advisor in the Office of the White House Counsel. Prior to his service in the Executive Branch, Ellis was General Counsel of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence under the leadership of Chairman Devin Nunes.

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform. Rumble is creating the rails and independent infrastructure that are designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by protecting a free and open internet. Rumble recently announced the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CFVI (CF Acquisition Corp. VI, NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com

View original content:

SOURCE Rumble