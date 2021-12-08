Renown Fiddlestix Vineyard Sold in Sta. Rita Hills AVA

LOMPOC, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The renown Fiddlestix Vineyard located within the Sta. Rita Hills AVA, the premium winegrape growing region of Santa Barbara County, California, was recently sold. The Mendrin Group, a leading agricultural brokerage, consulting and advisory firm, served as the exclusive advisor to the Seller. The buyer is a collaborative group of investors led by Tyler Winery's Justin Willett. For further details on the transaction, please click here .

The Mendrin Group is a leading agricultural industry brokerage, consulting and advisory firm, that specializes in the valuation, marketing, acquisition and sale of agricultural related assets and vertically-integrated agribusinesses, and has represented clients throughout the United States and globally for over 30 years. Based in California, The Mendrin Group has served in an advisory role in numerous transactions on behalf of family farming operations, agribusinesses, investment firms, pension, private equity, and sovereign wealth funds, in addition to global food and beverage companies. For more information, please visit: www.mendrins.com

