New Careers For a Rapidly Changing World

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate change, species loss, extreme weather events and more are drastically altering the world as we know it. However, there is a burgeoning growth of new technology and new careers to address the environmental and sustainability challenges we face.

Join a "Working in the Environmental Field: New and Emerging Careers" career panel on Dec 9, 2021, 12:00 - 1:30 PST on Zoom to hear from leaders working in these new fields. Speakers will include professionals in education and environmental fields, such as David Baldwin: 2021 Brower Youth Awards Recipient and young scientist. Register here: LINK .

WELLKIND offers young people about to enter college an education in cutting-edge science and technology and hands-on job training in habitat management and communications, preparing them for 21st-century careers. Our internship is unique in that it focuses youth's attention on present challenges in a climate-changed world and prepares them for emerging green careers. (Learn more about our internship here .)

Beyond the global ecological needs we are facing, young people entering today's workforce are at the end of a long line of job seekers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (2020), green careers are expected to grow rapidly in the next few decades. WELLKIND recognizes the need for a new generation of young leaders to develop, apply, and spread solutions to address present risks to society and Earth.

The December 9th Career Panel will be broadcasted on Zoom to an international audience. Scientists, activists and green industry leaders will speak to the interns about their careers, the influence they have had on the environment and the job prospects in the next decade.

There will be a chance to ask questions and participate in the discussions.

Please reach out to internships@wellkind.org for any questions about the event.

