Nearly 20% of Americans Have Made A Financial Decision Based on Horoscope

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree® , the nation's leading online loan marketplace, released its survey highlighting how zodiac signs and horoscopes impact how Americans make financial decisions. The survey found that 19.2% of Americans have made a financial decision based on their horoscope, and an additional 30.6% would consider doing so. Millennials are most likely to make a financial decision based on their horoscope.

Key findings

19.2% of Americans have made a financial decision based on their horoscope , and an additional 30.6% would consider doing so.

Millennials are most likely to make a financial decision based on their horoscope. 30.1% of millennials have made a financial decision based on their horoscope, as have 24.1% of Gen Zers.

The most common horoscope-influenced financial choices were saving more money (42.1%) , splurging (33.5%), buying or selling stocks (23.1%) and changing jobs (23.1%).

Americans think Capricorns are the best with money and believe Geminis are the worst .

Cancers worry about money the most, while Sagittariuses report the least amount of money anxiety. That said, Sagittariuses have the lowest average credit scores of all the signs.

Methodology

LendingTree commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 2,049 U.S. consumers from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2021. The survey was administered using a nonprobability-based sample, and quotas were used to ensure the sample base represented the overall population. All responses were reviewed by researchers for quality control.

We defined generations as the following ages in 2021:

Generation Z: 18 to 24

Millennial: 25 to 40

Generation X: 41 to 55

Baby boomer: 56 to 75

While the survey also included consumers from the silent generation (those 76 and older), the sample size was too small to include findings related to that group in the generational breakdowns.

To calculate the zodiac signs with the highest and lowest FICO Scores, researchers analyzed more than 90,000 anonymized credit card reports of LendingTree account holders, calculated during the first two weeks of November 2021.

About LendingTree

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to make smarter financial decisions through choice, education and support. Consumers can compare multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student loans, insurance, credit cards and more. Through the logged-in experience, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, recommendations to improve credit health, and notifications when the proprietary algorithm identifies a savings opportunity. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

