Mr. Coffee and ManiMe Partner to Create the Gift You Didn't Know You Needed this Holiday Season Introducing the ManiMe x Mr. Coffee Capsule Collection, with a little help from TikTok's Big Sister, Tinx

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbeam Products, Inc., the manufacturer of the Mr. Coffee® Brand, a leader in the at-home coffee experience, and ManiMe, a pioneer in custom-fit, stick-on gel manicures and pedicures, have partnered to create a custom line of coffee-inspired gel nails. The ManiMe x Mr. Coffee Capsule Collection will feature three unique designs that are fresh, fun and festive. A perfect holiday gift for the beauty and coffee lovers in your life.

Caffeinated Confetti overlays eye-catching layers of sparkles over a latte-colored base with a pearlescent shine that gives just the right amount of shimmer for the holiday season!

First Sip mimics the moment you pour milk or creamer over freshly brewed coffee, set on a nude base coat – perfect for those looking for a fun, new twist on a classic French manicure!

Lavender Latte seamlessly blends shades of lavender and icy blue to create a colorful yet subtle ombre tone, perfect for neutral nail lovers interested in trying a hint of color!

Social content creator, pop-culture guru and coffee aficionado Tinx was the first to try the ManiMe x Mr. Coffee Capsule Collection and considers Lavender Latte to be her personal favorite. Check out everything she had say on her TikTok and Instagram pages.

"Mr. Coffee and ManiMe offer coffeeshop drinks and manicures at home to save people time and money," said Chris Robins, CEO of Home Appliances business unit at Newell Brands (parent company of Mr. Coffee). "Coffee lovers and manicure mavens can say goodbye to long coffee shop lines and endless hours at the nail salon and say hello to the gift of relaxation and self-care this holiday season with the ManiMe x Mr. Coffee Capsule Collection."

"The collaboration with Mr. Coffee came naturally as social media has inspired users to try out trendy nail designs and new coffee recipes. ManiMe and Mr. Coffee are making salon-style nails and delicious coffee drinks easily accessible for all," said Jooyeon Song, ManiMe CEO and cofounder. "The designs are inspired by the endless at-home coffee recipes made possible by Mr. Coffee and are sure to please every manicure enthusiast without sacrificing salon quality."

Launched in September 2021, the new Mr. Coffee Single Serve Iced and Hot Coffee Maker™ was the core inspiration behind the ManiMe x Mr. Coffee Capsule Collection. This innovative coffeemaker not only delivers refreshing iced coffee in under 4 minutes, but also a hot coffee pick me up in just under a minute! The Mr. Coffee Single Serve Iced and Hot Coffee Maker™ features an integrated measuring system that makes it easy to brew the perfect ratio of water, coffee, and ice for iced coffee that's always bold and flavorful, yet never watered down, and is an environmentally friendly option, brewing pod-free single-serve cups of coffee.

Click here to learn more about the inspiration behind the ManiMe x Mr. Coffee Capsule Collection, the Mr. Coffee Single Serve Iced and Hot Coffee Maker™ and see which of your favorite retailers are offering a $10 discount on this innovative machine.

The ManiMe x Mr. Coffee Capsule Collection can be purchased at manime.co/mrcoffee.

About the Mr. Coffee Brand:

Sunbeam Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of Mr. Coffee® branded coffeemakers and tea machines for the in-home coffee experience. Based in Boca Raton, Fla., the Mr. Coffee® brand is a part of Newell Brands' global portfolio.

About Newell Brands:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers' lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

About ManiMe:

ManiMe is the leading beauty-tech company that produces custom-fit, stick on gel manicures and pedicures alongside a growing portfolio of personal care products. ManiMe is the only brand creating bespoke vegan, non-toxic, and cruelty-free gels. With its proprietary 3D modeling, machine learning, and laser cutting technology, ManiMe is transforming the consumer experience and emerging as a beauty innovator. The brand is the first to digitize nail art and provide a marketplace for a growing community of nail artists. For more information, visit manime.co.

