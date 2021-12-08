Love Fantasy Invested by CooTek Ranks No. 2 on US Game Chart

SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Love Fantasy, a female-oriented mid-core casual game, has soared to No. 2 on the US iOS Games ranking this week, topping the casual and match-3 game chart. The game was developed by Smillage, the game studio invested by CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"). Since the release of several hyper-casual hits such as Catwalk Beauty this year, CooTek has obtained a hit in the mid-core casual game field as well.

Designed to cater to the female users, Love Fantasy offers not only makeovers or match-3 puzzles, but also fun role-playing experiences and challenges that allow women to explore in different day-to-day relationship or professional scenarios. Since its launch in March, Love Fantasy has witnessed rapid growth in numerous overseas markets with active updates on its stories and gameplay. The game, currently downloaded over 6 million times, has received a huge number of positive reviews given its diverse stories, realistic characters, and excellent image quality.

From Catwalk Beauty to Truth Runner, CooTek invested game studio has churned out several top hyper-casual games. Given the team's extensive experience in global customer acquisition and gameplay optimization, it comes at no surprise that Love Fantasy achieved great success. While maintaining the current IAA (In-App Advertisement) advantages on monetization, the expansion strategy adopted by Smillage has also driven up in-app purchases from users.

Mid-core casual games tend to develop greater emotional connection with the users, and may have a longer life cycle. In addition to its outstanding financial performance, Love Fantasy has earned wide user recognition in terms of the stories and outfits. Based on the team's accurate user insights, the compound gameplay of "puzzles, character dress-up, and romantic stories" along with the enhanced user paying mechanism and higher retention rate, has helped the game to create a more balanced cash flow and achieve the long-tail effect.

In the future, Smillage will continue to optimize the game in terms of its gameplay, story lines and commercialization methods. At the same time, CooTek will invest more in overseas boutique games, with a focus on mid-core casual games, such as match-3 with compound gameplay.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a mobile internet company with a global vision that offers content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and mobile games. CooTek's mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. CooTek's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users.

