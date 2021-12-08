IsoPlexis to Present IsoLight® Single-Cell Proteomics Data at ASH 2021 Conference

BRANFORD, Conn., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis (NASDAQ: ISO), the leader in functional single cell proteomics, today announced that new data generated on its IsoLight® platform will be presented at the 63rd annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) conference, taking place December 11-13 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

At ASH, IsoPlexis' presented data will outline how to leverage unique powerful single-cell subsets of highly functional "superhero" cells, critical to driving longer term response in cell and immune therapies via functional proteins. The presentation will highlight how to fully leverage these superhero cells for optimization of CAR-T manufacturing, as well as clinical combination immunotherapies for hematologic malignancies and functional biomarkers of potency, durability, and survival.

The presentation, titled "Single-Cell Functional Biomarkers of Potency, Durability, and Survival in Cell Therapy Optimization and Combination Immunotherapies for Hematologic Diseases," will be given on Saturday, December 11 from 1:30 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. eastern time. The presentation will be located in Theater 5 of Exhibit Hall – Building B at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Additionally, the following poster presentations from Stanford University, Medical College of Wisconsin, and Atara Biotherapeutics will also highlight novel applications in acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD), bispecific CAR-T cells, and off-the-shelf allogenic T-cell therapies, respectively:

P#1684: Combinatorial Cytokine Secretion Signature of Donor-Derived T Cells Infused with the Graft: A New Potential Biomarker of Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease in Aβt-Cell/CD19 B-Cell Depleted Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Recipients

P#1728: Bispecific LV20.19 CAR T-Cells Expanded in IL-7 and IL-15 Have Greater Polyfunctionality and Polyfunctional Strength Than CAR T-Cells Expanded in IL-2

P#2809: Comprehensive Activation Profiling of the Tabelecleucel Library, and Off-the-Shelf, Allogeneic EBV-Specific T-Cell Therapy

IsoPlexis is leading a new era of functional proteomics. By identifying our most proteomically active single cells (or "superhero cells") for the first time, IsoPlexis enables researchers to connect more directly to in vivo biology and develop more precise and personalized therapies. IsoPlexis has been named Top Innovation or Design by The Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot and multiple others. The IsoPlexis platform is used globally by researchers, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and at the majority of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

