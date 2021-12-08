Durasein and Swatchbox Partner to Deliver Premium Sample Experience to Designers and Architects

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Durasein, a global manufacturer of premium solid surface products for the building industry, has partnered with Swatchbox, the premier sample fulfillment platform for building products, to deliver an elevated sample experience for designers and architects.

The partnership places Durasein's leading solid surface materials on Swatchbox Pro, a free digital platform for professional designers and architects to discover and request samples from leading building product manufacturers around the world. Durasein samples requested through Swatchbox are expedited to arrive at any firm in the United States in 1-2 business days in order to accommodate tight deadlines for designers. The service is entirely free for all verified building professionals.

"The Durasein brand is founded on facilitating a free flow of creative expression for designers everywhere," said Brandon Guthrie, Brand Manager at Durasein USA. "By delivering a premium sample experience with Swatchbox, we're working to remove a key burden from every project and empower designers to continue what they do best: creating."

"Durasein provides building professionals with a vital combination of not just quality materials, but resources to inspire their application in creative ways," said Benjamin Glunz, CEO of Swatchbox. "We are thrilled to welcome Durasein to the Swatchbox platform."

Durasein samples are available for free to verified building professionals on Swatchbox Pro at www.swatchbox.com/durasein.

About Durasein

Durasein, a global leader in solid surfacing, produces products and materials that are composed of two-thirds natural minerals and one third high performance acrylic resin and pigments. This brand strives to help creators do their best work, and wants to assist with a free flow of creativity using their products. With distribution in over 55 countries, creativity runs through their core, driving the work they do everyday. To learn more, visit: durasein.com

About Swatchbox®

Swatchbox, an Anguleris brand, is the premier sample fulfillment service for building product manufacturers. With proprietary software designed by insiders of the design community, Swatchbox helps manufacturers improve product sales and brand affinity by delivering material samples to the design community with speed, intelligence, and style. Learn more and join Swatchbox at www.swatchbox.com.

