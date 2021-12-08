Cymbiotika Launches New Probiotic to Maintain Healthy Gut Function

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand that creates organic, clinically-backed supplements, today announced the addition of Probiotic to its product line. With 19 powerful probiotic strains, trademarked plant-based prebiotics and a unique blend of herbal alchemy and amino acids, Cymbiotika's Probiotic helps balance the gut microbiome, boost energy levels, lower stress and anxiety, reduce gas, bloating, and digestive issues, and support optimal weight goals.

Cymbiotika’s new Probiotic improves and maintains overall gut health with more than 19 diverse probiotic strains, prebiotics and delayed release technology.

"As our bodies consist of both good and bad bacteria, it is vital to continue to add Probiotics - good bacteria - to keep our bodies in balance," said Chervin Jafarieh, founder of Cymbiotika. "Probiotics must work their way through harsh conditions of digestion in the body, which has shown to reduce efficiency. By leveraging our patented delayed release technology, the essential nutrients can now make a longer, stronger impact on optimum gut health."

A lack of 'good bacteria' can cause an imbalance in the gut microbiome and is associated with health issues including upset stomach, skin irritation, fatigue, and food intolerances. Gut health is also directly linked to healthy immune function, as 70% of the immune system is housed in the gut.

"It's more important than ever to prioritize our overall health. Fueling the body with all-natural probiotics can be the key tool to strengthen immune function and promote healthy digestion," said Cymbiotika's CEO/Managing Partner, Shahab Elmi. "We take immense pride in offering our customers clinically-sophisticated, holistic solutions such as this exciting new product to empower them to reclaim their health."

Probiotic retails for $89 and is available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website. Take three capsules daily at bedtime for optimal results. Combine with Cymbiotika's Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules to support optimal digestion and superior gut health.

Cymbiotika formulates products with only the highest quality bioavailable, organic, and wild-crafted ingredients. This product contains ZERO chemicals, animal products, GMOs, fish, soy, wheat, gluten, corn, dairy, lactose, eggs, yeast, sugar, solvents, alcohols, binders, flavors, additives, preservatives, coloring, fragrance, silicone, and BPA.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best", Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

