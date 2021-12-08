Coop Home Goods Appoints Seasoned Executive Steve Holley as New CEO

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coop Home Goods, a leading digitally native designer and marketer of adjustable memory-foam pillows and bedding accessories, is thrilled to announce that seasoned executive Steve Holley has been appointed CEO of the company. Holley brings more than 20 years of experience transforming, growing and selling consumer-centric companies.

Coop Home Goods No. 1–ranked pillow by Consumer Reports.

Before joining Coop Home Goods, Holley served as the chief executive officer of Dita Group, a luxury global eyewear company with five brands under management, where he worked with an extraordinary team to successfully drive global e-commerce platforms, accelerated digital marketing, advanced a new multi-brand Asian-market strategy and engineered a recurring-revenue loyalty platform for the company. In his previous CEO experience, Holley led the acceleration and successful sale of HUF and Lakai, two private-equity-backed consumer businesses. He has also held leadership roles at private equity firms Altamont Capital Partners, Main Post Partners and global brands such as Oakley and Mattel.

"Jin and I are both super excited to have Steve Holley on board. With his seasoned experience and leadership, we are confident in and committed to Coop's future growth and continued success," says Kevin Chon, co-founder.

Siblings Jin and Kevin Chon founded Coop in 2013 with the mission of improving sleep quality, since Kevin had struggled with severe sleep issues stemming from chronic neck and back pain. By embracing the uniqueness and individuality of each person, and considering the different heights, weights and widths of people, the founders created a fully adjustable pillow. With access to the company's proprietary fill, the customer can remove or add loft to customize the required support for proper alignment and ultimate sleep comfort. Coop Home Goods' flagship product has been the No. 1–ranked pillow by Consumer Reports for the past two years. Earlier this year, Topspin Consumer Partners, an operationally driven private-equity firm focused on the consumer sector, made an investment in Coop Home Goods, bringing in a management team with extensive experience in developing innovative products with consumer-centric designs and in growing the business through e-commerce channels. The latest addition of Steve Holley to the executive team is a testament to the Coop brand and Topspin Partners' commitment to the focus on growth and brand acceleration.

"I'm thrilled to join Coop Home Goods to help accelerate the amazing momentum that Kevin and Jin have created to date. Given the investment that Topspin Consumer Partners has made in the business, we are now primed for company growth," says Holley. "We will be strategically staffing up in the coming months, looking to fill positions with passionate consumer professionals."

Holley earned an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and a B.S. in design from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. He also earned a certificate in digital strategy from Harvard Business School. He, his wife and their three kids live in Orange County, California.

About Coop Home Goods

Coop is an innovation-driven home-goods company — a fast-growing direct-to-consumer home-goods brand that designs and markets adjustable memory-foam pillows and other bedding accessories, which are sold through the company's website and various e-commerce marketplaces. Further information on Coop can be found at coophomegoods.com.

About Topspin Consumer Partners

Topspin Consumer Partners is a Mamaroneck, New York–based private-equity firm that makes investments in established, profitable and fast-growing middle-market consumer businesses. The firm invests across a number of subverticals within consumer, including health and wellness, personal care and beauty, food and beverage, household goods, pet and children's products. The Topspin team has considerable operational expertise in consumer products and services and collaborates with founder-owners and management teams to build businesses of varying stages and sizes. Further information on Topspin can be found at topspincp.com .

