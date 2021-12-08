"CIA Station D - Area 51": Insider's New Book Opens Secrets on CIA Involvement in Area 51

DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "CIA Station D – Area 51: The Complete Illustrated History of the CIA's Station D at Area 51" by Thornton D. "TD" Barnes is an insider's story; a veteran of Area 51 outlines chronologically what the CIA did for 20 years that we didn't know about. Those answers come in large due to the CIA's recent declassification of secret documents. These documents identified the CIA facility as Station D – Area 51, the most secretive and a power projection venue for testing high-flying spy planes and developing stealth technology for aerial reconnaissance.

“CIA Station D – Area 51” is an insider's story, made possible by the recent declassification of top-secret documents.

The book addresses challenges, sacrifices, and accomplishments of those serving at Area 51, as well as the "who, when, where, what, and why" that made the CIA a world leader in science and technology, revealing why people never knew about Area 51's belonging to the CIA. It includes a considerable amount of new material that no one, particularly in the United States, knows; some that even the Agency today had no idea went on. It not only details the creation and test-flying U-2 planes for placement in Europe, Turkey, and Japan, but tells how the CIA ran Area 51 as a worldwide operation.

Many lost their lives in crashes after leaving Area 51. This book tells the story of these brave pilots and many others who helped launch the Central Intelligence Agency into the world of overhead reconnaissance. Along with thousands of Americans working at Area 51, their patriotism, ingenuity, and willingness to take on projects considered impossible back then allowed the US to penetrate the Iron Curtain and win the Cold War.

Lastly, this book recognizes individuals and families affiliated with Area 51 during the CIA era 1955–1979. CIA Station D – Area 51 is about the Cold War, the Arms, the Nuclear, and the Space Races, which led to the Agency's secret activities in Nevada and worldwide.

TD Barnes served on special CIA projects at Area 51 such as Project Palladium, and his relationship with the Agency continues today. Barnes currently serves as President of Roadrunners Internationale, and Executive Director of the Nevada Aerospace Hall of Fame.

