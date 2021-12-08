Bright HealthCare and Mineral Partner to Drive Organizational and Employee Health inside Small-to-Medium Sized Businesses

PORTLAND, Ore. and MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mineral, the HR and compliance leader for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and Bright HealthCare, the health benefits division of Bright Health Group, Inc., announced a partnership to drive organizational and employee health at businesses across the country. Starting in 2022, Bright HealthCare's employer customers will receive access to Mineral's HR and compliance tools, as well as Mineral Experts, as a part of their health plans.

"Our focus at Bright HealthCare is to drive long-needed innovation in the health insurance industry, keeping costs down and improving employee health," said Jeff Zavada, President of Employer Solutions at Bright HealthCare. "By partnering with Mineral, our employer customers will receive the most differentiated, innovative health plan on the market, solving real problems for employees and the businesses they work for."

When employers sign up with Bright HealthCare, they'll receive access to the Mineral platform, which includes tools and resources to help businesses manage their HR and compliance issues. This includes employee handbooks, an HR compliance library, a benefits document creator and regular updates on changing HR and compliance laws and regulations. Employers will also have access to Mineral Experts, on-call HR and legal experts that provide personalized guidance to businesses, as well as Mineral's Learning Management System (LMS), which includes trainings for employees on management skills, compliance topics, workplace harassment prevention, safety and diversity. Lastly, Bright HealthCare's customers will be able to use Mineral Intelligence, the industry's first-ever proactive HR and compliance engine.

"The pandemic taught us that employee health has a significant impact on businesses' HR function," said Vince Murdica, CRO at Mineral. "By embedding Mineral inside Bright HealthCare's employer-sponsored health plans, we're able to combine employee health insurance with the HR and compliance tools businesses need to protect their most important asset: their people. Bright HealthCare is raising the bar for all insurance companies and pioneering a new way to think about employee and organizational health."

Mineral's HR and compliance tools will be available to Bright HealthCare's employer customers starting January 2022. To learn more, visit brighthealthcare.com.

About Bright HealthCare

Bright HealthCare, through its affiliate health plan entities, delivers health care benefits to over 663,000 consumers across 14 states and 99 markets through its various lines of business which include Individual and Family, Medicare Advantage, and Employer health plans. Bright HealthCare also participates in a number of specialized plans, including Medicare Advantage Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans which are designed to exclusively serve individuals with severe or disabling chronic conditions. Bright HealthCare leverages its intelligent operating system and proprietary DocSquadTM solutions to produce better outcomes and reduce costs. Bright HealthCare is part of Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG). For more details about Bright HealthCare plans, visit www.brighthealthcare.com.

About Mineral

Trusted by more than 500,000 companies, Mineral is the HR and compliance leader for growing businesses. Mineral's flagship solutions, including Mineral Platform, Mineral Intelligence and Mineral Experts, combine data, technology, and human expertise to take the guesswork out of HR and compliance and give clients peace of mind. Partnering with nearly 3,000 industry-leading insurance brokers, PEOs and HCMs, Mineral has built the largest HR community in the U.S. Mineral was formerly known as the combined entity of ThinkHR and Mammoth. For more information, visit trustmineral.com.

