Boomi Makes Silicon Review's "50 Best Workplaces of 2021"

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, has been selected by The Silicon Review as one of 2021's " 50 Best Workplaces ." It's the latest prestigious honor for Boomi, which recently emerged as an independent company . Boomi is poised for record-breaking growth as it scales platform development, increases R&D initiatives, accelerates strategic partnership and M&A opportunities, and propels go-to-market efforts to meet global demand for digital connectivity and automation.

"The team at Boomi makes a conscious effort every day to ensure that everyone has a voice," said Chris McNabb, CEO at Boomi. "All ideas are valued. People feel like they have a chance to make a real impact. Leaders have an open-door policy, even if it's now a virtual door in our current world. Our ethos as a company to be good humans, take ownership, go beyond, and create awesome things inspires a tremendous feeling of loyalty that's palpable throughout our organization. This recognition is a testament to the commitment that all of us make to each other, our customers, and our partners."

Boomi's integration platform as a service (iPaaS) connects everything within a digital ecosystem so that organizations can achieve better business outcomes, faster. The low code platform connects on-premises and cloud systems, applications, databases, and other endpoints to accelerate data migrations and digital modernization initiatives. Boomi ensures everyone always has access to what they need by providing end-to-end capabilities that include integration, master data management, data quality governance, B2B/EDI network management, API management, and workflow automation.

As the category-defining leader of iPaaS, Boomi continues to set the pace for the industry. Boomi recently passed the milestone of 18,000 global customers and is growing its customer base at a rate of approximately eight per day. Boomi also has a 95% customer renewal rate; a 95% customer satisfaction rate; a 60% existing customer expansion growth rate, and a thriving Boomiverse™ community with more than 100,000 members .

Boomi has one of the broadest global system integrators ' (GSI) reach in the iPaaS space, and more than 800 partners worldwide. The company also recently was positioned as a Leader for the eighth consecutive year in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS) ;[1] was just named Cloud Computing Company of the Year in the 2021 Stratus Awards ; and has been a 3x recipient of the Top Workplaces award by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Boomi instantly connects everyone to everything, anywhere with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi is trusted by more than 18,000 customers globally for its speed, ease of use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi's vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, things, and people for better, faster business outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com .

