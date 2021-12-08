AKC Canine Health Foundation Receives Fourth Consecutive 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the health of all dogs and their owners, has received its fourth consecutive 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America's premier independent charity evaluator.

Four-stars is Charity Navigator's highest possible rating and indicates that CHF demonstrates strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency. Only 21% of evaluated charities have received at least four consecutive 4-star evaluations, setting CHF apart from its peers and demonstrating its trustworthiness to the public.

"The AKC Canine Health Foundation staff and Board of Directors are committed to processes that channel our donors' support directly into research that will benefit the health of all dogs," says Dr. Darin Collins, CHF Chief Executive Officer. "We acknowledge the generosity of our donors and partners and strive to efficiently and effectively advance the health of the dogs we love."

Since its founding in 1995, CHF has become the largest non-profit funder of health research focused solely on dogs. Donors can be assured that their gifts are going to a fiscally responsible and ethical non-profit organization when they support the AKC Canine Health Foundation.

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $63.5 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

