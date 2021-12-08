10x Genomics, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), and Sartorius Receive Top Honors at Life Science Industry Awards

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInformatics Inc., part of Science and Medicine Group, the leading research and advisory firm serving the life science tools market, today announced that nine companies have been selected for a Life Science Industry Award for launching one of the most innovative new products in 2021.

2021 Life Science Industry Awards logo

Since 2002, the Life Science Industry Awards have recognized manufacturers of the "tools of science" that help advance biological research and drug discovery. Traditionally, the Life Science Industry Awards have been a bi-annual event where thousands of life scientists nominate and vote for the best performing supplier in 10 distinct customer support, service and communications categories.

Beginning in 2019, the Life Science Industry Awards have expanded to include three new categories to recognize the most innovative new products released this year. The editors of Instrument Business Outlook and the scientists who comprise BioInformatics' market insights team selected the winners.

Here are the 2021 winners of the Life Science Industry Awards – Innovation:

Most Innovative New Product – Cell Biology

10x Genomics (Gold Award) for its Chromium X

Corning (Silver Award) for its HepGo Assay-ready 3D liver spheroid kit

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Bronze Award) for its Gibco Human Plasma-like Medium (HPLM)

Most Innovative New Product — Genomics

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) (Gold Award) for its rhAMPSeq CRISPR Analysis System

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences (Silver Award) for its EMnetik System

Roche (Bronze Award) for its AVENIO Tumor Tissue Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) NGS Kit

Most Innovative New Product – Protein Analysis

Sartorius (Gold Award) for its Octet R

Waters (Silver Award) for its ACQUITY PREMIER Solution

Bio-Techne (Bronze Award) for its Abby automated Western blotting system

"The companies we honor with these prestigious awards are innovators who enable academic, clinical, and pharma/biotech scientists to make new discoveries and diagnosis," said Bill Kelly, President BioInformatics, the market research division of Science and Medicine Group. "We're proud to have supported them as they seek to enable the discovery of new genes, new cellular mechanisms, new protein functions and ultimately the discovery of new treatments that make lives better."

ABOUT BIOINFORMATICS INC.

BioInformatics Inc., part of Science and Medicine Group, is the premier research and advisory firm serving the life science and analytical instrument industries. By leveraging our expert network of life scientists, the company has supported more than 500 companies in creating insights that lead to better business decisions. Together with IMV, Kalorama Information, and SDi, Science and Medicine group offers clients unmatched insights and reach in the life science, analytical instruments, clinical laboratory, medical imaging and dental markets.

