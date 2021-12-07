Preetaman Wadhwa Joins GATC Health Corp as the Chief Marketing Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GATC Health, a technology company using advanced multiomic analysis and disruptive artificial intelligence to revolutionize disease detection and drug development, today announced that Preetaman Wadhwa has joined the company as the Chief Marketing Officer. Preetaman brings deep pharmaceutical industry experience to help position GATC Health as a leader in drug discovery and development phases across therapeutic areas.

Ms. Wadhwa is a results-oriented marketing executive with over 22 years of global strategic and U.S. operational experiences in Pharmaceutical, Hospital and Health Insurance industries. She has spent the last 17 years at Amgen, the world's largest independent biotechnology company, most recently as Global Marketing Lead.

"Preetaman's long track record of global success in productizing and marketing therapeutics is exactly what GATC Health was looking for in a Chief Marketing Officer," stated John Stroh, GATC Health's CEO. "She is a seasoned executive with a long tenure at one of the top pharma companies in the world. Her ability to introduce GATC Health's transformative technologies to the market will help propel us to the leadership position we seek in the field of artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development."

At Amgen, Ms. Wadhwa was charged with bringing therapeutics to global markets for patients with oncology, nephrology, cardiology and bone related diseases and across drugs in early stage, launch and late-stages. In addition to managing portfolios, she has successfully launched several products in the global markets including Kyprolis in multiple myeloma, Lumakras in lung cancer, Parsabiv in sHPT, Repatha in cardiovascular. Ms. Wadhwa has deep partnership and commercialization experience as she led several collaborations for expansion in China, Japan, and the US while being at Amgen. She is passionate about patient care, patient cure and how we can bring drugs to the market to address unmet medical need for patients, reduce barriers and deliver the promise of making a difference in patients' lives. She has a B.S. Pharmacy and MBA from India along with MHSM from Rush University, Chicago.

"The overarching goal of healthcare industry is patient care, and pharma/biopharma is in the business of bringing medicines to patients – looking at unmet needs and developing drugs to address them," stated Ms. Wadhwa. "The discovery process has not evolved with AI the way it should have, resulting in high inefficiencies and delayed timelines in drug identification. GATC Health is moving at lighting speed to revolutionize drug discovery to bring potential drugs to patients. GATC Health has the potential to provide drugs that are safer and more targeted and bring them to market faster by removing key barriers of upfront drug discovery. I am excited to partner with the team to make that happen."

About GATC Health

GATC Health Corp is a pioneering technology company using whole genome analysis and multiomics-based artificial intelligence to revolutionize disease detection and drug discovery. The company's patented AI platform reduces risk, time and costs for life science companies by digitally reproducing the human body to find non-obvious answers to biology's most complex questions. GATC Health is accelerating healthcare's transition to predictive, individualized medicine.

