Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes

Nyko Technologies Files Patent Lawsuit Against Hori Inc.

Nyko alleges infringement by Hori of three patents related to its video game controllers
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nyko Technologies, an American manufacturer of third-party accessories for various gaming technologies, has filed suit against Hori (U.S.A.), Inc., alleging infringement of three Nyko patents related to its video game controllers using docking structure technologies.

Nyko Technologies
Nyko Technologies

"Nyko intends to vigorously defend its intellectual property rights," said CEO Herschel Naghi. "After NYKO introduced these technologies, Hori and others copied our patents and introduced competing products, allowing them to profit greatly from not having to engage in substantial R&D to conceive and develop their products."

The suit was filed on June 11, 2021.

About Nyko Technologies
Since it was founded in 1996, Nyko Technologies has designed, manufactured and marketed innovative products to enhance the digital lifestyle. Nyko's mission is to deliver products that solve problems and improve user experiences. Nyko specializes in interactive entertainment, computing, consumer electronics, portable audio as well as other wireless technologies. Nyko directly distributes through major U.S. and Canadian retailers, and distributes through intermediaries worldwide. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyko-technologies-files-patent-lawsuit-against-hori-inc-301439211.html

SOURCE Nyko Technologies

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.