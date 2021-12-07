Mobilum Technologies to Participate in the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) (FRA: C0B), a technology-driven company making traditional finance accessible through digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, announced today that it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference taking place from December 13-16, 2021. During the event, the company will be participating in a webcasted Fireside Chat discussing its vision for 2022 and conducting 1x1 virtual investor meetings.

The webcasted Fireside Chat will be available for viewing at 11:00am ET on Monday, December 13, 2021 on the Company's website at https://mobilum.com/investors/ or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham3/mblm/2022160. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

To arrange a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/winter2021invreg.

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (FRA:C0B), a technology-driven Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to make traditional finance accessible through digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat with Mobilum's on-ramp and off-ramp solutions. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Hong Kong, Poland, and Estonia. For further information go to Mobilum.com.

