Couchbase Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2021.

Couchbase logo (PRNewsfoto/Couchbase)
Couchbase logo (PRNewsfoto/Couchbase)

"Our strong third quarter performance was driven by ongoing large deal momentum, including some significant expansions, as well as acceleration of our cloud business. We also delivered solid top line growth with ARR up 21% and revenue up 20% year over year," said Matt Cain, President and CEO of Couchbase. "We continue to see demand for our modern database as digital transformation remains a priority across industries, and are excited about the market opportunity for Capella which makes it faster and easier to consume Couchbase in the cloud."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue: Total revenue for the quarter was $30.8 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $29.0 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year.
  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR): Total ARR for the quarter was $122.3 million, an increase of 21% year-over-year. See the section titled "Key Business Metrics" below for details.
  • Gross margin: Gross margin for the quarter was 87.9%, compared to 87.8% for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 88.3%, compared to 87.9% for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. See the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" below for details.
  • Loss from operations: Loss from operations for the quarter was $15.5 million, compared to $9.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $12.1 million, compared to $7.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Cash flow: Cash flows used in operating activities for the quarter were $19.7 million, compared to $13.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Capital expenditures were $0.6 million during the quarter, leading to negative free cash flow of $20.3 million, compared to negative free cash flow of $13.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Remaining performance obligations (RPO): RPO as of October 31, 2021 was $124.3 million, up 41% year-over-year.

Recent Business Highlights:

  • Launched Couchbase Capella hosted Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) offering on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Capella delivers database flexibility for developers and performance at scale for enterprise applications. Because Capella is fully managed and automated, customers can focus on development, improving their applications and reducing time to market, instead of worrying about operational database management efforts.
  • Achieved SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance Certification for Capella, thereby extending its security credentials.
  • Hosted annual user conference Couchbase ConnectONLINE, consisting of more than 100 sessions that brought together over 5,200 developer, architect, business user and community member registrants to learn more about Couchbase's modern database for enterprise applications.
  • Announced the winners of the annual Couchbase Community Awards, honoring customers Amadeus, Citigroup, Emirates, Northwestern University, BroadJump, Cvent and Molo17 and partners AWS, Red Hat, Infosys and DigitalRoute for accelerating modernization initiatives and enabling innovation for enterprise-critical applications.
  • Named to Inc. Magazine's Top 250 Best-Led Mid-Market Companies in America list and earned Great Place to Work Certification.
  • Appointed Alvina Antar, Chief Information Officer of Okta, to Couchbase's Board of Directors.

Financial Outlook:

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Couchbase expects:

  • Total revenue between $33.9 million and $34.1 million
  • Total ARR between $129 million and $130 million
  • Non-GAAP operating loss between $10.6 million and $10.2 million

For the full fiscal year 2022, Couchbase expects:

  • Total revenue between $122.4 million and $122.6 million
  • Total ARR between $129 million and $130 million
  • Non-GAAP operating loss between $47.0 million and $46.6 million

The guidance provided above is based on several assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside our control. If actual results vary from these assumptions, our expectations may change. There can be no assurance that we will achieve these results.

Couchbase is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income for the fourth quarter or full year of fiscal 2022 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating loss that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

Conference Call Information

Couchbase will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 to discuss its financial results and business highlights. To access this conference call, dial (888) 660-1027 from the United States and Canada or (409) 231-2719 internationally with conference ID: 2318369. The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Couchbase's website at investors.couchbase.com.

Upcoming Conference Participation

Couchbase management will participate in the following investor conferences during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Webcasts of company presentations can be found on Couchbase's Investor Relations website at investors.couchbase.com.

  • Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on December 8, 2021 at 9:40 a.m. PT (12:40 p.m. ET)
  • 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 12, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. PT (2:45 p.m. ET)

About Couchbase

At Couchbase, we believe data is at the heart of the enterprise. We empower developers and architects to build, deploy, and run their most mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Many of the world's largest enterprises rely on Couchbase to power the core applications their businesses depend on. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

Couchbase has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the corporate blog at blog.couchbase.com to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the corporate blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we believe certain non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. We use certain non-GAAP financial measures, collectively, to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release), and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation expense and litigation-related expenses. We use these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP measures to assess our performance, including in the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance.

Free cash flows: We define free cash flow as cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, which includes capitalized internal-use software costs. We believe free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides our management, board of directors and investors with information about our future ability to generate or use cash to enhance the strength of our balance sheet and further invest in our business and pursue potential strategic initiatives.

Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Key Business Metrics

We review a number of operating and financial metrics, including Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions.

We define ARR as of a given date as the annualized recurring revenue that we would contractually receive from our customers in the month ending 12 months following such date. Based on historical experience with customers, we assume all contracts will be automatically renewed at the same levels unless we receive notification of non-renewal and are no longer in negotiations prior to the measurement date. ARR excludes revenue from on-demand arrangements. Although we seek to increase ARR as part of our strategy of targeting large enterprise customers, this metric may fluctuate from period to period based on our ability to acquire new customers and expand within our existing customers. We believe that our ARR is an important indicator of the growth and performance of our business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, quotations of management, the "Financial Outlook" section, and statements about Couchbase's market position, strategies, and potential market opportunities, including its positioning in the market. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "continue," "could," "potential," "remain," "may," "might," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including factors beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: our history of net losses and ability to achieve or maintain profitability in the future; our ability to continue to grow on pace with historical rates; our ability to manage our growth effectively; intense competition and our ability to compete effectively; cost-effectively acquiring new customers or obtaining renewals, upgrades or expansions from our existing customers; the market for our products and services being relatively new and evolving, and our future success depending on the growth and expansion of this market; our ability to innovate in response to changing customer needs, new technologies or other market requirements; our limited operating history, which makes it difficult to predict our future results of operations; the significant fluctuation of our future results of operations and ability to meet the expectations of analysts or investors; our significant reliance on revenue from subscriptions, which may decline and, the recognition of a significant portion of revenue from subscriptions over the term of the relevant subscription period, which means downturns or upturns in sales are not immediately reflected in full in our results of operations; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results are included in our filings with the SEC that we may file from time to time, including those more fully described in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2021 that will be filed with the SEC, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Couchbase, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)




Three Months Ended October 31,



Nine Months Ended October 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020


Revenue:

















License


$

3,774



$

3,010



$

12,468



$

8,550


Support and other



25,234




21,078




71,034




60,347


Total subscription revenue



29,008




24,088




83,502




68,897


Services



1,816




1,565




4,976




4,961


Total revenue



30,824




25,653




88,478




73,858


Cost of revenue:

















Subscription(1)



2,094




1,840




6,218




4,113


Services(1)



1,642




1,296




4,435




4,383


Total cost of revenue



3,736




3,136




10,653




8,496


Gross profit



27,088




22,517




77,825




65,362


Operating expenses:

















Research and development(1)



13,103




10,109




38,267




28,388


Sales and marketing(1)



22,817




17,443




65,714




51,145


General and administrative(1)



6,659




4,044




17,434




10,905


Total operating expenses



42,579




31,596




121,415




90,438


Loss from operations



(15,491)




(9,079)




(43,590)




(25,076)


Interest expense



(133)




(746)




(630)




(4,762)


Other income (expense), net



(51)




(86)




(44)




221


Loss before income taxes



(15,675)




(9,911)




(44,264)




(29,617)


Provision for income taxes



249




237




729




719


Net loss


$

(15,924)



$

(10,148)



$

(44,993)



$

(30,336)


Cumulative dividends on Series G redeemable convertible preferred stock






(1,446)




(2,917)




(2,596)


Net loss attributable to common stockholders


$

(15,924)



$

(11,594)



$

(47,910)



$

(32,932)


Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted


$

(0.37)



$

(2.04)



$

(2.43)



$

(5.81)


Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted



43,440




5,695




19,742




5,672



(1)       Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:




Three Months Ended October 31,



Nine Months Ended October 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020


Cost of revenue—subscription


$

66



$

16



$

123



$

50


Cost of revenue—services



70




14




116




41


Research and development



1,085




328




2,224




968


Sales and marketing



1,292




337




2,521




1,013


General and administrative



840




440




2,179




1,270


Total stock-based compensation expense

 


$

3,353



$

1,135



$

7,163



$

3,342


Couchbase, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)




As of October 31,



As of January 31,




2021



2021


Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents


$

141,440



$

37,297


Short-term investments



66,195




19,546


Accounts receivable, net



22,525




35,897


Deferred commissions



9,215




8,353


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



8,191




2,449


Total current assets



247,566




103,542


Property and equipment, net



4,983




6,506


Deferred commissions, noncurrent



5,885




4,941


Other assets



1,255




2,199


Total assets


$

259,689



$

117,188


Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)









Current liabilities









Accounts payable


$

3,518



$

2,428


Accrued compensation and benefits



9,926




9,110


Other accrued liabilities



2,530




4,154


Deferred revenue



48,226




57,168


Total current liabilities



64,200




72,860


Long-term debt






24,948


Deferred revenue, noncurrent



2,726




4,542


Other liabilities



1,295




1,358


Total liabilities



68,221




103,708


Redeemable convertible preferred stock






259,822


Stockholders' equity (deficit)









Preferred stock







Common stock







Additional paid-in capital



520,243




37,410


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(29)




1


Accumulated deficit



(328,746)




(283,753)


Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



191,468




(246,342)


Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)


$

259,689



$

117,188


Couchbase, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)




Three Months Ended October 31,



Nine Months Ended October 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020


Cash flows from operating activities

















Net loss


$

(15,924)



$

(10,148)



$

(44,993)



$

(30,336)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in

   operating activities

















Depreciation and amortization



708




701




2,114




1,308


Amortization of debt issuance costs



37




17




52




477


Debt prepayment costs












375


Stock-based compensation



3,353




1,135




7,163




3,342


Amortization of deferred commissions



3,497




2,581




9,823




7,086


Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses






90




5




(189)


Other



35




25




103




70


Changes in operating assets and liabilities

















Accounts receivable



(2,286)




(922)




13,559




12,092


Deferred commissions



(4,557)




(3,646)




(11,628)




(8,404)


Prepaid expenses and other assets



(36)




(959)




(5,884)




(1,323)


Accounts payable



(3,440)




181




1,113




643


Accrued compensation and benefits



908




(69)




817




(1,313)


Other accrued liabilities



1,342




(87)




(407)




(881)


Deferred revenue



(3,384)




(2,042)




(10,759)




(15,556)


Net cash used in operating activities



(19,747)




(13,143)




(38,922)




(32,609)


Cash flows from investing activities

















Purchases of short-term investments



(59,146)




(14,145)




(66,279)




(14,145)


Maturities and sales of short-term investments



7,183







19,468





Purchases of property and equipment



(564)




(144)




(814)




(2,770)


Net cash used in investing activities



(52,527)




(14,289)




(47,625)




(16,915)


Cash flows from financing activities

















Payments of debt



(25,000)







(25,000)




(31,777)


Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs












6,402


Proceeds from issuance of Series G redeemable convertible

   preferred stock, net of issuance costs












104,316


Proceeds from exercise of stock options



1,645




342




5,933




486


Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions









214,854





Payment for fractional shares in reverse stock split



(9)







(9)





Payments of deferred offering costs



(2,135)







(4,930)





Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(25,499)




342




190,848




79,427


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents

   and restricted cash



(33)




(30)




(158)




(6)


Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(97,806)




(27,120)




104,143




29,897


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period



239,789




75,784




37,840




18,767


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period


$

141,983



$

48,664



$

141,983



$

48,664


Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash within the consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown above:

















Cash and cash equivalents


$

141,440



$

48,121



$

141,440



$

48,121


Restricted cash included in other assets



543




543




543




543


Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 


$

141,983



$

48,664



$

141,983



$

48,664


Couchbase, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(in thousands)
(unaudited)




Three Months Ended October 31,



Nine Months Ended October 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020


Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:

















Total revenue


$

30,824



$

25,653



$

88,478



$

73,858


Gross profit


$

27,088



$

22,517



$

77,825



$

65,362


Add: Stock-based compensation expense



136




30




239




91


Non-GAAP gross profit


$

27,224



$

22,547



$

78,064



$

65,453


Gross margin



87.9

%



87.8

%



88.0

%



88.5

%

Non-GAAP gross margin



88.3

%



87.9

%



88.2

%



88.6

%





Three Months Ended October 31,



Nine Months Ended October 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020


Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:

















GAAP research and development


$

13,103



$

10,109



$

38,267



$

28,388


Less: Stock-based compensation expense



(1,085)




(328)




(2,224)




(968)


Non-GAAP research and development


$

12,018



$

9,781



$

36,043



$

27,420



















GAAP sales and marketing


$

22,817



$

17,443



$

65,714



$

51,145


Less: Stock-based compensation expense



(1,292)




(337)




(2,521)




(1,013)


Non-GAAP sales and marketing


$

21,525



$

17,106



$

63,193



$

50,132



















GAAP general and administrative


$

6,659



$

4,044



$

17,434



$

10,905


Less: Stock-based compensation expense



(840)




(440)




(2,179)




(1,270)


Less: Litigation-related expenses












(213)


Non-GAAP general and administrative


$

5,819



$

3,604



$

15,255



$

9,422






Three Months Ended October 31,



Nine Months Ended October 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020


Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating loss:




Total revenue


$

30,824



$

25,653



$

88,478



$

73,858


Loss from operations


$

(15,491)



$

(9,079)



$

(43,590)



$

(25,076)


Add: Stock-based compensation expense



3,353




1,135




7,163




3,342


Add: Litigation-related expenses












213


Non-GAAP operating loss


$

(12,138)



$

(7,944)



$

(36,427)



$

(21,521)


Operating margin



(50)

%



(35)

%



(49)

%



(34)

%

Non-GAAP operating margin



(39)

%



(31)

%



(41)

%



(29)

%

Couchbase, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)




Three Months Ended October 31,



Nine Months Ended October 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020


Reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders to non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders:




Net loss attributable to common stockholders


$

(15,924)



$

(11,594)



$

(47,910)



$

(32,932)


Add: Stock-based compensation expense



3,353




1,135




7,163




3,342


Add: Litigation-related expenses












213


Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders


$

(12,571)



$

(10,459)



$

(40,747)



$

(29,377)


GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders


$

(0.37)



$

(2.04)



$

(2.43)



$

(5.81)


Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders


$

(0.29)



$

(1.84)



$

(2.06)



$

(5.18)


Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted



43,440




5,695




19,742




5,672




The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated (unaudited, in thousands):





Three Months Ended October 31,



Nine Months Ended October 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020


Net cash used in operating activities


$

(19,747)



$

(13,143)



$

(38,922)



$

(32,609)


Less: Purchases of property and equipment



(564)




(144)




(814)




(2,770)


Free cash flow


$

(20,311)



$

(13,287)



$

(39,736)



$

(35,379)


Net cash used in investing activities


$

(52,527)



$

(14,289)



$

(47,625)



$

(16,915)


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


$

(25,499)



$

342



$

190,848



$

79,427


Couchbase, Inc.
Key Business Metrics
Annual Recurring Revenue
(in millions)
(unaudited)



As of




July 31,



Oct. 31,



Jan. 31,



April 30,



July 31,



Oct. 31,




2020



2020



2021



2021



2021



2021


ARR


$

96.2



$

101.4



$

107.8



$

109.5



$

115.2



$

122.3



























SOURCE Couchbase, Inc.

SOURCE Couchbase, Inc.