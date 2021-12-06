Xen Capital Raises US$7.5 Million Series A Led by Headline Asia to Scale Alternative Investment Platform

SINGAPORE, Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xen Capital announces it has raised US$7.5 million in a Series A round led by Headline Asia (formerly known as Infinity Ventures) to scale its B2B2C alternative investment platform. Xen Capital has created an open architecture client management platform for wealth advisors and asset managers, to solve the problem of distribution at scale.

Xen Capital has processed more than US$200 million of transaction volume in private market deals through its platform in the last 12 months.

"We know the private markets will be disrupted. Headline finds value in building the ecosystem where all private market participants are able to transact with one another in a secure, seamless, and transparent manner. The team at Xen has built a platform to service this need. We are excited to partner with Katrina to bring this vision to market," said Akio Tanaka, managing partner at Headline Asia.

Xen Capital is the first fintech company to build a permission-based marketplace for alternative investments. Wealth advisors have their own branded client portal with virtual data rooms, electronic subscription for selected products, digital KYC/AML onboarding protocols, and reporting modules. Wealth advisors are able to gain access to the broader marketplace of private market deals, and distribute products to their client base.

"We are excited to be partnering with Headline to usher in the future of alternative investments. This new round of funding enables us to make our white-label portal freely available to wealth advisors and asset managers in Asia. More importantly, we are building the ecosystem for market participants to close high-quality deals at scale," said Katrina Cokeng, Xen Capital's CEO and Co-Founder.

Xen Capital has 37 employees across 7 offices including Singapore, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Dubai. It has wholly owned subsidiaries regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Securities & Future Commission of Hong Kong.

About Xen Capital

Xen Capital is a financial technology company that provides a digital client management solution to simplify the product distribution and fund management process for Wealth Advisors and Asset Managers. The platform provides a digital interface to KYC/onboard investors, automate the manual process related to closing subscriptions, and manage fund subscription and reporting. With an increasingly digital savvy investor landscape, Xen Capital enables Wealth Advisors and Asset Managers to broaden their distribution networks and access the most relevant deals at scale. To learn more, visit xencapital.com .

About Headline

Headline is an international venture capital firm with offices in Beijing, Berlin, Paris, São Paolo, San Francisco, Taipei, and Tokyo with a combined AUM of over USD $2 Billion. Headline Asia is focused on early stage internet companies, with investments in more than 100 startups and nine IPOs. Since its founding, Headline Asia has grown alongside its portfolio companies to build category-leading innovators and unicorns including Groupon, Farfetch, WealthNavi, and 17LIVE. To learn more, visit headline.com .

Contact

press@xencapital.com

