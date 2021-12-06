TBWA Named Adweek's 2021 Global Agency of the Year The Disruption® Company was recognized for its business growth, creative product, innovation focus and strength around the world

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TBWA\Worldwide was today named 2021 Global Agency of the Year by Adweek , the United States-based publication covering the brand marketing ecosystem.

TBWA Team in Times Square NYC

TBWA was recognized for an exceptionally strong business year across a large range of global markets and its ability to drive Disruptive, transformative growth for its clients. The publication also highlighted its body of creative work for clients including Apple, Nissan and PepsiCo, among others, its focus on innovation and the progressive evolution of the company's Disruption® methodology. The Adweek profile can be viewed here .

"In one of the most competitive years Adweek's selection committee has ever seen, TBWA\Worldwide was unanimously selected as 2021's Global Agency of the Year," said David Griner, International Editor, Adweek. "Our editors were impressed not only with the network's business growth and consistently high bar for creative, but also by its clear focus on developing strong talent and elevating a new generation of innovative leadership for the industry."

"Being named Global Agency of the Year—again—is a tremendous honor and a testament to the 10,000+ creative minds in our collective whose talent, perseverance and ingenuity made this recognition a reality," says Troy Ruhanen, CEO, TBWA\Worldwide. "It validates our 'Always in Beta' mindset and our commitment to continuous innovation. From evolving DisruptionX and using creativity to impact the entire brand experience, to how our innovation platform NEXT is helping our agencies become innovation incubators, to the outstanding business performance and creative product from our agencies around the world, 2021 was an exceptional year—but our best days are ahead."

Ruhanen added, "We are also grateful to our clients for entrusting us with their brands. Without their continued partnership and their belief in Disruption, none of this is possible."

Earlier this year, the TBWA\ collective earned the #3 spot on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative Companies in the Advertising category, appearing on the list for the third year in a row. Adweek last selected TBWA as its Global Agency of the Year in 2018.

Looking to Disrupt? Find us at www.tbwa.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter or on Instagram.

About TBWA\Worldwide

TBWA is The Disruption® Company. We use creativity to help businesses challenge the status quo and capture an unfair share of the future. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2021, 2020 and 2019, and Adweek's 2018 Global Agency of the Year, we are a creative company that uses trademarked Disruption® methodologies to help businesses address their challenges and achieve transformative growth. Our collective has 10,000+ creative minds in 41 countries, and also includes brands such as Auditoire, Digital Arts Network (DAN), eg+ worldwide, GMR, The Integer Group®, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\WorldHealth and TRO. Global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald's, Nissan and Singapore Airlines. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram . TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

Clockwise from top left: Philip Brett, Agathe Guerrier, Troy Ruhanen, Deepthi Prakash, Denis Streiff, Amie Miller, Anaka Kobzev, Aliah Berman, Jon Castle, Luke Eid, Rhonda George-Denniston, Katrien De Bauw, Brent Anderson, John Hunt,

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TBWA\Worldwide