loanDepot concludes week of giving with $50,000 donation to Free Wheelchair Mission

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its Week of Giving campaign, loanDepot will donate $50,000 to Free Wheelchair Mission. Free Wheelchair Mission brings the gift of mobility through inexpensive but life-changing wheelchairs to largely underserved areas of the world, where need is extremely great.

"Despite the challenges presented during and following the COVID pandemic, Free Wheelchair Mission continues to give the gifts of hope, dignity and independence to those living with disabilities," said Dan Hanson, loanDepot's executive director of distributed retail and a member of the Free Wheelchair Mission board of directors. "We are honored to support an organization that has the ability to completely transform the lives of those living with mobility challenges, and, as an extension, their families."

"We are grateful for loanDepot's ongoing support, generosity and commitment to our mission. There are an estimated 75 million people in the world who need a wheelchair but are unable able to get one," explains Nuka Solomon, CEO of Free Wheelchair Mission. "There is great opportunity to change the lives of those living with disabilities with such a transformational gift."

The donation will enable Free Wheelchair Mission to distribute more than 520 wheelchairs to individuals living with disabilities in developing countries around the world. Through donations, employee giving, and title sponsorships for over a decade, loanDepot's support has enabled the creation and distribution of more than 10,800 wheelchairs worldwide.

The $50,000 donation to Free Wheelchair Mission is the last of five made this week by loanDepot to support those who are most vulnerable during the holiday season in the communities where its employees live and work, and beyond. As part of its Week of Giving efforts, loanDepot also donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast, United Cerebral Palsy of Orange County, and War Heroes on Water and Freedom Alliance, for a total combined donation of $250,000.

About Free Wheelchair Mission

Over the past 20 years, Free Wheelchair Mission has provided 1.3 million wheelchairs to those living with disabilities across 94 countries. Founded in 2001 by Don Schoendorfer, PhD, Free Wheelchair Mission is a humanitarian, faith-based nonprofit based in Irvine, California that designs and manufactures cost efficient, durable wheelchairs for individuals with disabilities in developing countries. In collaboration with a worldwide network of like-minded partners that facilitates wheelchair distribution, the charity provides renewed dignity, independence, and hope through the gift of mobility, all at no cost to the recipient. For more information, visit www.FreeWheelchairMission.org.

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as the nation's second largest retail mortgage lender, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

