Vejii Launches Third Strategic Cold Storage 3PL in US

The company has further expanded its national distribution network across the United States

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd (CSE: VEJI)., ("Vejii" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has entered into a 3PL agreement with a cold storage service provider in San Diego California. This launch expands the Company's distribution footprint on the west coast allowing for products across its offering to be stored even closer to one of its largest customer bases. Vejii expects to complete technical integrations and start shipping from this facility by the end of January 2022.

Through its new partnership, Vejii will have access to store and ship the full range of frozen, refrigerated, and dry products in its strategically located 3PL distribution center in San Diego. Vejii's marketplace was built for rapid scale allowing brands to reach national exposure utilizing Vejjii's existing infrastructure of data, tech, marketing and logistics. Having access to this additional space will allow the company to further expand and onboard new brands as well as better service its existing brands with added distribution capabilities.

"I am excited about having our first distribution partner in California, this will not only make it easier for us to onboard local brands, but will improve our overall operational efficiencies by getting products closer to our customers on the west coast, improving freight costs, shipping times, and overall customer satisfaction," said Darren Gill President & COO of Vejii. "We will now focus on finding a same-day delivery partner to help us service the San Diego area and beyond and will provide more updates on this as we move forward."

Vejii uses data analytics and its machine learning technology to gain insights into its highest velocity and trending SKU's, and growing regions, enabling the Company to make strategic decisions on what categories and locations to expand into. This announcement further expands our Vejii Express program and distribution capabilities in one of our highest performing markets, bringing products closer to our key customers.

Strategically located to improve shipping efficiencies in addition to its existing warehouses, this will allow the company to tap into the growing Vegan community across California and along the entire West Coast. According to Forbes, California was ranked as the second-best city for vegans & vegetarians in the U.S 1. New York Times reports, for reasons having to do with health, the environment, an aversion to cruelty to animals and rank vanity, more and more Californians are going vegan or vegetarian 2.

"Customer satisfaction remains our number one priority as a company." said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii. "We have listened to our customers, and website data to make this strategic decision. Not only will this improve customer experience, but it will also significantly reduce our carbon footprint which remains a priority to our company. The pandemic has changed buying behaviour amongst consumers, this shift is something we are prepared to handle as we scale distribution across the nation."

About Vejii Holdings Inc.

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C., Vejii is a unified digital marketplace and fulfillment platform featuring thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products from a growing list of hundreds of vendors. The platform offers an easy-to-use, omnichannel experience for both vendors and buyers, leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to elegantly connect brands with a targeted consumer base, both organically and through specialized marketing programs. Dynamic fulfillment services empower brands to offer fast and reliable delivery, with ongoing engagement being driven through features like smart lists, subscription programs, reordering functions, sampling programs, and more.

