Poly Adds People Strategy Expert and HR Professional Kim Mota to Executive Team as Senior Vice President of People Experiences

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: POLY) announced today that Kim Mota has joined the executive leadership team as Senior Vice President of People Experiences. Kim Mota has been with the company for three years and has over 20 years of HR experience. Before assuming her current role, she held positions as Vice President of HR Business Partners and Vice President HR Strategy & People Operations at Poly, where she oversaw everything from people strategy to global share solutions and talent acquisition. Along with leading the human resources and people management functions, she joins the executive leadership team to drive the company's business strategy.

"I am excited to welcome Kim to our team as we extend our leadership in providing an exceptional experience for our people," said Dave Shull, President and CEO of Poly. "Kim has a track record of partnering with senior executives and key team members with a focus on organizational and individual development. Her ability to translate the company's vision and strategy into business goals and objectives, while coaching employees at all levels, are all critical additions to our future success."

Kim Mota, Senior Vice President of People Experiences at Poly, said, "I look forward to helping generate a culture that strives to succeed, supports our growth initiatives, and attracts and retains top talent."

About Kim Mota

Kim Mota serves as Senior Vice President of People Experiences at Poly. In this role, she is responsible for all aspects of human resources, including talent acquisition, inclusion and diversity, learning and development, succession and performance management, engagement, compensation and benefits, health and well-being, and people solutions and systems.

Mota joined Poly in 2019 as Vice President HR Strategy and People Operations and has 20 years of experience in HR leadership roles. She successfully stewarded Poly's internal support for our people during the COVID-19 pandemic by leading the effort to classify roles as remote, on-site and flex. She also went above and beyond with our team on the ground in India and contributed exceptional effort to make vaccines available to team members in Mexico.

Mota later helped with the objectives and key results WorkBoard rollout, leading the WorkBoard implementation for the HR team. After a few member departures, she quickly took on culture, development and total rewards, which led to Mota becoming a key person who launched global days of rest and the effort to better classify roles.

Prior to joining Poly, Kim was the Head of Global HR for Integrated Device Technology. She led global teams and managed a variety of functions in HR including talent acquisition, HR information systems, business partners and global HR managers for Cypress Semiconductor, Yahoo! and The Home Depot. Kim received her degree in Business Administration with a concentration in human resources from San Jose State University.

About Poly

Poly (NYSE: POLY) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting – anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio-conferencing services. Poly MeetingAI delivers a broadcast quality video conferencing experience with Poly DirectorAI technology which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver real-time automatic transitions, framing and tracking, while NoiseBlockAI and Acoustic Fence technologies block-out unwanted background noise. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

