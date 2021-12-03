PlantFuel Announces Consolidation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE: FUEL) (OTC: PLFLF) (FSE: BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of one (1) new Share for every six (6) Shares currently held. A new CUSIP and ISIN number will be issued.

Registered shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., with instructions for exchanging their pre–consolidated Shares. Shareholders who hold their Shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have Shares registered in their name, will not need to complete a letter of transmittal.

PlantFuel Life Inc is a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company managed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. FUEL is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry. https://plantfuel.com/

