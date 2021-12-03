Next10, INC. Record-Breaking November 2021 - $3.3 Million

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next10, Inc. dba Ultimate Holdings Corporation, (USOTC PINK: NXTN), ("UHC"), is thrilled to announce that during the month of November 2021, UHC's subsidiary, Ultimate Logistics, LLC, had a record-breaking November exceeding $3.3 Million Dollars in gross revenue. This is the highest gross revenue month for Ultimate Logistics, LLC since their inception. The company is on track to exceed $30 million dollars in gross revenue for 2021, which is a 50% increase over 2020's gross revenue.

In preparation for new semi-tractors being purchased, UHC sold used semi-tractors at a considerable profit during November, which was instrumental in the record-breaking month.

By December 31, 2021, UHC will have added 19 new tractors and 11 – 53' refrigerated trailers to their fleet. UHC will have more than 95 newer model semi-tractors and over 110 current model 53' refrigerated trailers in their fleet.

UHC has no issues with adding drivers to their program. William Rieser, CEO states: "Our turnover rate is less than 15% compared to the national average turnover rate of more than 80%. We have a waiting list of drivers who want to join our program. Two new drivers joined our program this week. The majority of the drivers who leave our program is caused by their poor health issues and not being able to pass the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's medical requirements."

UHC is a unique, one-of-a-kind, one-stop-shop program. UHC handles everything you can possibly imagine for their independent owner-operators. The owner-operators are required to be safe, deliver their loads on time, and have a professional attitude. UHC handles the rest.

The grass is as green as it gets in the trucking industry at UHC.

