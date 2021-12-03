DENSO Announces Organizational Changes in Pursuit of Green, Peace of Mind Causes

KARIYA, Japan, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced changes to its organization, executive structure and personnel, effective January 1, 2022.

The changes will help DENSO:

Achieve its Long-term Policy 2030, which includes the concept of "Bringing hope for the future for our plants, society and all people."

Accomplish "Reborn 21," an internal plan to revolutionize operations to provide new value to society.

Expand its business domains to mobility, manufacturing and society-focused business.

Enhance the pursuit of its "green" (environmentally friendly) and "peace of mind" (safer world for all) values.

DENSO's updates include:

I. Organizational Changes

In order to realize carbon neutrality, DENSO will provide value to customers with a total-system perspective. To help achieve this, the company will establish two new departments, the Electrified Energy Management System Engineering Dept. and the Electrified Energy Management System Business Planning Dept. They will oversee the development and planning of all business across the Powertrain Systems Business Group, Electrification Systems Business Group and Thermal Systems Business Group.

To create new systems that solve social issues beyond the scope of mobility, DENSO will combine its strengths in sensors and semiconductors by establishing the Advanced Devices Business Group. It will encompass the Mechatronics Systems Business Unit, Sensing Systems Business Unit, and Semiconductor Business Unit.

DENSO will create the New Business Development Dept. to generate growth scenarios in non-mobility businesses and study the organization of the new business groups.

In October, DENSO announced it reorganized its North America Engineering and R&D divisions to better integrate the company's electrification, thermal and safety systems. Reorienting its product groups around Green Technology and Mobility Systems will strengthen DENSO's ability to meet customers' evolving needs and advances its efforts to power society's shift to green, safe and seamless mobility.

II. Changes to Executive Structure and Executives

Name New Current Yukihiro Shinohara Representative Member of the Board, Executive Vice President Member of the Board, Senior Executive Officer Toshiyuki Kato Retirement / Mission Executive*1 Senior Executive Officer Hiroyuki Ina Retirement Senior Executive Officer

*1; In charge of special assignment



Operating Officers' areas of responsibility effective January 1, 2022

Changes are underlined Title Name New Current Representative Member of the Board, CEO Koji Arima - - Representative Member of the Board, Executive Vice President Yukihiro Shinohara CCRO, CQO, Environment Neutral Systems Development Div. CCRO, CQO, Head of Safety, Quality & Environment Center, Environment Neutral Systems Development Div., FC System Business Development Div., CV&OH Div. Member of the Board, Senior Executive Officer Kenichiro Ito CRO , CHRO, Head of General Administration & Human Resources Center, NA area , EU area , Korea area CHRO, Head of General Administration & Human Resource Center, Korea area Member of the Board , Senior Executive Officer Yasushi Matsui CFO, Head of Corporate Strategy Center, Group Companies of Japan, Asia area , China area CRO,CFO, Head of Corporate Strategy Center, Group Companies of Japan Senior Executive Officer Katsuhisa Shimokawa CMzO, Head of Monozukuri Group, Head of Industrial Solution Business Unit CMzO, Head of Monozukuri Group, Head of Industrial Solution Business Unit Senior Executive Officer Shoji Tsuzuki CDO , Head of IT Digital Center CISO, Head of IT Digital Center Senior Executive Officer Yoshifumi Kato CTO, Head of Advanced Devices Business Group , Solution Planning for Smart City Dept., New Business Development Dept. , AD Business of Mobility Electronics Business Group , President of MIRISE Technologies, President of SOKEN CTO, Head of Research & Development Center, Advanced Mobility Systems Business Development Div., Solution Planning for Smart City Dept., AD Business of Mobility Systems Business Group, President of MIRISE Technologies, President of SOKEN Senior Executive Officer Kazuaki Fujitani Head of OEM Sales and Marketing Group, Solution Sales & Marketing Group, Head of Tokyo Sales Div. Head of OEM Sales and Marketing Group, Solution Sales & Marketing Group Senior Executive Officer Yasuhiro Iida Head of Global Production & Purchasing Center Head of Global Production & Purchasing Center Senior Executive Officer Yasuhiko Yamazaki Head of Thermal Systems Business Group Head of Thermal Systems Business Group Senior Executive Officer Hirotsugu Takeuchi Head of Research & Development Center Head of Mobility Systems Business Group Senior Executive Officer Hidehiro Yokoo Head of Legal. External Affairs & Communications Center, Tokyo Office , Audit Dept., Managing of Japan Region Dept., Food Value Chain Business Development Div. Head of Legal. External Affairs & Communications Center, Tokyo Office(External Affairs), Audit Dept., Managing of Japan Region Dept., Food Value Chain Business Development Div. Senior Executive Officer Jiro Ebihara Head of Electrification Systems Business Group Head of Electrification Systems Business Group Senior Executive Officer Shinnosuke Hayashi CSwO, Head of Mobility Electronics Business Group CSwO, GM of Software Innovation Dept., Head of Electronics PF / Software in Mobility Systems Group, President of DENSO CREATE INC. Senior Executive Officer Hisashi Iida Head of Powertrain Systems Business Group, Electrified Energy Management System Engineering Dept. , Electrified Energy Management System Business Planning Dept. , Head of Injection Components Business Unit Head of Powertrain Systems Business Group

Reference:Official name of CxO

CRO: Chief Risk Officer

CFO: Chief Financial Officer

CCRO: Chief Corporate Revolution Officer

CTO: Chief Technology Officer

CHRO: Chief Human Resources Officer

CQO: Chief Quality Officer

CMzO: Chief Monozukuri Officer

CSwO: Chief Software Officer

CDO: Chief Digital Officer*2

*2 CDO is in charge of establishing and promoting IT strategy, including information security and management reform through Digital Transformation (DX). The Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) will change its name to CDO in order to focus on DX management reform.

About DENSO Corporation

DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global

