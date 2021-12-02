Silver Nova[SM]: Silversea Begins Construction Of First Nova Class Ship, Pushing Boundaries In Sustainable Cruising Silversea Announces Name of Project Evolution, Silver Nova, and Deepens Cruise Line's Commitment to the Environment

MONACO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra-luxury travel brand Silversea Cruises® has announced the name of its first ship, Silver NovaSM, developed as part of its innovative newbuild project known as Project Evolution, as well as the commencement of the ship's construction at Meyer Werft in Papenburg. Executives from Silversea and Meyer Werft marked the occasion with a traditional steel cutting ceremony on November 18. The revolutionary vessel, set for delivery in summer 2023, will be the first hybrid, luxury cruise ship free of local emissions at port, positioning Silversea at the forefront of sustainable cruising for years to come.

Commencement of Silver Nova’s construction at Meyer Werft in Papenburg

Silver Nova and future Nova class ships are the latest examples of Silversea's ongoing efforts to offer travelers an ultra-luxurious experience while simultaneously protecting the treasured destinations it visits and the communities it serves.

With its hybrid power sources, Silver Nova is expected to achieve a cruise industry-first – local emission-free operation in port by using fuel cells and batteries. Silver Nova will use liquefied natural gas (LNG) as its main fuel. The new hybrid technology not only helps in port, but will also allow Silver Nova to achieve a 40% overall reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions per double suite when compared to its previous class of ships (the Muse class).

"Our Nova class ships represent a significant investment in unprecedented technological solutions. They support our mission to preserve the planet without compromising on comfort or luxury," says Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO of Silversea Cruises. "Silver Nova is the manifestation of Silversea and Royal Caribbean Group's long-term commitment to sustainability."

"Sustainability is the future of luxury travel and the name Silver Nova is representative of the incredible innovation of Silversea's luxury," added Barbara Muckermann, Chief Commercial Officer. "Silversea is already a leader in environmentally conscious travel and now, with Silver Nova, we will go even further to meet the expectations of both today's and tomorrow's luxury traveler."

Aligned with the company's commitment and progress to carbon-neutral construction, Silver Nova is being built in Papenburg by Meyer Werft, one of the largest and most modern shipyards in the world. Meyer Weft is known for working with customers and suppliers to develop environmentally friendly and energy-efficient technologies that will comply with future regulations.

"We are delighted to begin the construction of this innovative ship and to continue our long partnership with Royal Caribbean Group. This day is a very special one for us, as it is the first time that a Silversea ship is being built at our shipyard," says Bernard Meyer, Managing Director of Meyer Werft.

Sustainable features of Silver Nova and all future Nova class ships include a micro auto gasification system, which reduces onboard waste volume, resulting in lower incineration emissions. In addition, the ship class is also projected to achieve an Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) rating of approximately 25% better than applicable International Maritime Organization (IMO) requirements. Shore power will allow the ship to shut down its main generators at select ports and plug into the onshore energy supply, thereby cutting onboard local emissions to zero. Overall, the ground-breaking hydrodynamic ship design and optimized innovation technology help lessen the ship's impact on environment.

Silver Nova will be one of the most spacious cruise ships ever built and will offer passengers an ultra-luxurious experience. This includes a space-to-guest ratio of 75 GRT-per-passenger – the highest in Silversea's fleet – offering one of the most personalized services at sea with a 1:1.3 crew-to-guest ratio, as well as the line's butler services for all suites. The ship will have a travel capacity of 728 guests and a gross tonnage of 54,700 tons.

Silver Nova is scheduled for delivery in summer 2023. Members of Silversea's loyalty program, the Venetian Society, and travel advisors will have pre-sale access starting December 16, 2021. General sales will open on January 6, 2022.

Find out more information about Silver Nova:

https://www.silversea.com/lp-silver-nova.html

Download related media:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/80rds1iajivy9ae/AADELgfIcmFv2-znmvW_iL67a?dl=0

