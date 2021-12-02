Pyvott, a New Social Media App, is Set to Donate Upwards of $100,000 to the Utah Charity, Run Against Traffic.

For every download of the free Pyvott app, Pyvott will donate one dollar to the non-profit charity, Run Against Traffic.

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyvott, a new user-friendly social media app, has partnered with Run Against Traffic, a Utah charity, for December's month of giving and January eleventh's National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. For every download of Pyvott's free social media app, Pyvott will donate $1 to support Run Against Traffic, the non-profit organization committed to resourcing and funding programs as well as community activists dedicated to the long-term aftercare of the survivors of human trafficking.

Pyvott social media app logo.

The Pyvott team has looked forward to partnering with Run Against Traffic since Pyvott began in the fall of 2019. CEO and Pyvott Founder, Josh Jackman states, "One of the core reasons for developing Pyvott as a social media platform was to work with impactful organizations like Run Against Traffic to fundamentally change the status quo and dark side of social media. Other social platforms do little to nothing to stop human trafficking and we want to be different. By partnering with organizations like Run Against Traffic in campaigns like this and as we build our app to prevent trafficking, we can give back and actively support an incredible cause."

Tommy Green, the founder of Run Against Traffic, shares his excitement in the Dollar Per Download Campaign, "The work of Pyvott and this campaign goes far beyond what any other organization has done to help our cause. Donating a dollar per download is such a gracious and helpful gesture that will change the lives of thousands of people impacted by the horrors of human trafficking. Additionally, we're looking forward to working with Pyvott as they build a backend algorithm into the app to stop human trafficking before it starts."

Pyvott will be donating a dollar for each download of their free social app between the dates of December 1st, 2021, and January 11th, 2022 up to 100,000 downloads. The app is available in the United States and on both Apple and Android devices.

Run Against Traffic is a Utah-based, non-profit organization committed to resourcing and funding programs and community activists dedicated to the long-term aftercare of the survivors of human trafficking.

Pyvott is a new social media platform that launched in September of 2021 out of Orem Utah. The app exists to break barriers and authentically connect. With innovative features like customizable and deletable feeds for user privacy as well as auto-follow personal links, Pyvott is set to transform the social media landscape. The free social app is available in the United States of America and on both the GooglePlay and Apple app stores.

