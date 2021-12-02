Nordic Consulting Acquires S&P Consultants, Expands Cerner Division to Meet Industry Demand

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Consulting, a global health and technology consulting company, announced today that it has acquired S&P Consultants, a healthcare IT consultancy with a 25-year track record and an industry-leading reputation for Cerner services, including 2021 Best in KLAS honors. S&P will become a Nordic global company - alongside Bails, Healthtech, and Tasman - collectively helping healthcare leaders navigate complexity and harness technology to bring healthcare forward.

Nordic Consulting acquires S&P Consultants, expanding its footprint in the Cerner market.

Nordic's global footprint and deep experience in Epic and MEDITECH, coupled with S&P's Cerner expertise, presents a significant opportunity for both companies to provide clients with a wide range of advisory and technology services across the largest EHR platforms. Combined, Nordic will service nearly 600 healthcare provider customers globally.

Nordic entered the Cerner market in July 2019, and the addition of S&P will enable Nordic to expand its footprint in the market and grow this base more rapidly. The global EHR consulting market is expected to grow by a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% over the next five years as healthcare providers increasingly look to centralize operations to decrease costs and improve quality, and as remote care and telehealth continue to gain ground.

"We're excited to welcome the S&P team and their clients to the Nordic family. This acquisition signifies a major step toward Nordic's vision of building a new era in healthcare - one in which everyone on a care team can connect seamlessly to make systems, businesses, and people healthier," said Jim Costanzo, CEO at Nordic Consulting. "S&P and its clients will benefit from our global presence and extensive experience across strategic advisory, digital initiatives, implementation, and enterprise technology transformation."

S&P Consultants was founded in 1996 by Andrew Splitz and the late Steve Pratt, and together they created a culture of dedication to clients and commitment to excellence throughout every facet of the company. Started as a lab company servicing Cerner users, the organization evolved into an award-winning healthcare IT consultancy working with hospitals, labs, and physician networks.

"S&P's long-standing mission to serve clients with honesty and integrity aligns perfectly with Nordic's values of building customer trust through long-term partnerships and delivering business-changing impacts," said Andrew Splitz, co-founder and CEO of S&P Consultants. "Our team looks forward to joining the Nordic family to support clients across all their systems and provide much greater scope and scale of services, in the U.S. and globally."

S&P's team of over 90 IT veterans, clinicians, and revenue cycle specialists will join with Nordic's more than 1,600 professionals who combine deep clinical experience, extensive technical knowledge, strategic vision, and proven operational capability to deliver transformational outcomes for providers and the people in their care.

Both organizations have experienced record-setting growth this past year while maintaining award-winning services. S&P will continue to operate out of its headquarters in Braintree, MA, serving its customers under the S&P brand with the same approach, consulting delivery model, and culture to which they are accustomed.

Fairmont and Blank Rome served as advisors to S&P Consultants in the transaction.

About Nordic Consulting

Nordic is an award-winning global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders around the world to create healthier systems, businesses, and people. Together, our global team of more than 1,600 professionals brings decades of experience across our key focus areas of strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and enterprise technology transformation. Nordic and its network of companies, including Bails, Healthtech, Tasman, and S&P Consultants, support more than 600 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale. For more information, visit NordicGlobal.com.

About S&P Consultants

S&P Consultants makes Cerner/HIT work in the real world of hospitals, labs, and physician networks. A cross-discipline team of IT veterans, clinicians and revenue cycle specialists—guided by a clear set of core values—fills a critical gap between vendors and in-house organizations. S&P Consultants enjoys a 25-year reputation for "doing the right thing" in healthcare IT, facilitating realistic interactions among all parties in HIS implementations. Their InTegrity℠ approach provides a solid "genetic roadmap" and adaptive framework to organizations looking to assure the success of complex projects. For more information, visit spconinc.com.

Media Contact:

Tracee Larson

Allison+Partners for Nordic Consulting

NordicConsulting@allisonpr.com

Nordic Consulting is a global health and technology consulting company. (PRNewsfoto/Nordic Consulting)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nordic Consulting