Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes

NASA to Air VP Harris' First National Space Council Meeting

Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will air live coverage of the first National Space Council Meeting held under the Biden-Harris Administration at 1:30 p.m. EST today, Wednesday, Dec. 1, from the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington. The meeting will air on NASA Television, the agency's website, and the NASA app, as well as the agency's flagship Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube channels.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)
NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

Vice President Kamala Harris chairs the council, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will deliver remarks.

For more information about NASA's missions:

https://www.nasa.gov/

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-to-air-vp-harris-first-national-space-council-meeting-301435293.html

SOURCE NASA

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.