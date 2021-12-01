My Accountant Announces Rebrand To Aquilance

TRUMBULL, Conn., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Accountant, a leading provider of financial and administrative services for high-net-worth families, individuals, and family offices, has today announced the company's rebrand to Aquilance. The rebrand reflects the ongoing evolution of services and technology to better meet an ever widening range of administrative needs from the firm's growing client base. Additionally, after more than three decades of tireless service, Bill Farren is easing into a well-deserved retirement, elevating Joe Farren to President. The company also elected Ken Eyler as its first CEO to meet the rapidly increasing demand among clients.

My Accountant was founded 34 years ago by Bill Farren and Norb Janis as an outsourced bill pay and accounting firm, and has since evolved to include a much larger, more holistic set of services. As a testament to the firm's quality and reliability, many clients remain active across successive generations – some for as long as 30 years – since very early in the firm's history. These are clients who require more than just personal bookkeeping; they rely on Aquilance for investment performance reporting, consolidated accounting across multi-entity family structures and complex investment partnerships, plus payroll services, medical claims processing, life and P&C insurance reviews, and much more. Outsourcing these services provides unparalleled peace of mind.

"There's never been a more exciting time for us, and the market need for what we offer is stronger today than ever before," noted Joe Farren, President of Aquilance. "My father, Bill, started this business more than three decades ago, and I've seen how we've evolved over that time. Many of our clients are people I've known most of my life. As we embark on this new stage of growth, update our identity, take on Ken as CEO, and create new bespoke technology that cannot be found anywhere else, we are thrilled by the opportunities we see ahead."

The company's new name, Aquilance, was chosen with a nod to the quill that has been part of the company's logo for many years. As a combination of "Aquila" – a constellation of the mythological eagle that carried Zeus' thunderbolts – and "finance," the basis of the service offering, the name represents not only the steadfast, comprehensive, and quality service the firm is known for, but also the expanded vision for the company. Importantly, the rebrand to Aquilance marks a new stage of growth for the company, with an enhanced suite of services and technology that have been implemented over the past year – a substantial part of it designed and engineered in-house by Aquilance to better serve the expanding needs of its vast and growing client base.

"I am incredibly excited to join this business and play a direct role in guiding the firm's already strong trajectory," noted Ken Eyler, Aquilance's new CEO, who joins the team following his role as an active investor and partner in the company, as well as several decades working with wealthy families. "Our clients are some of the most impressive people you will ever meet. Many of them have created successful companies, navigated remarkable careers in sports, entertainment, and business, and they rely on us to take care of the day-to-day activities that are time-consuming yet critical. By working with Aquilance, their time can be better spent building companies, overseeing charitable organizations, and enjoying what they like, and we are excited to expand our services to this growing market."

About Aquilance

Aquilance was founded to address the complex financial administration needs of families and individuals of wealth. Currently serving hundreds of families, we provide a diverse range of services, including personal bookkeeping and bill pay, consolidated accounting across multi-entity family structures and complex investment partnerships, consolidated investment performance reporting, ILIT administration, and much more. Founded in 1987, the firm's mission continues to be enriching the quality of life of our clients by eliminating time spent on managing family finances and to empower effective decision-making by delivering timely and accurate reports to families and their advisors.

