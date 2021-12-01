Inventec unveils Steelix - a high density storage 2U server system optimized for AMD EPYC (TM) 7003 Series Processors

TAIPEI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Server manufacturer Inventec (TPE: 2356) has introduced its latest high density storage server Steelix. This new industry-leading server provides efficient computing performance with a single socket solution that supports the new 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processor.

Inventec Steelix- a high density storage 2U server system optimized for AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series Processors.

"Steelix is an ideal hybrid system for warm storage and is applicable to further storage applications. By optimizing the ratio of SSDs and HDDs, it can highly accelerate IOPS and throughput performance while offering excellent storage capacity. Steelix can provide a higher virtualized workload and adapt quickly to changing business computing needs," said George Lin, General Manager of Business Unit VI, Inventec Enterprise Business Group (Inventec EBG).

Highlight of Steelix

Enhanced performance with single socket solution

Advanced Security

High-density 2U form factor

Supports 24x LFF HDD bay

Flexible and scalable I/O options

Optimized serviceability

Enhanced Performance and Security

With TDP of up to 280W, Steelix provides a high-level performance with up to 64 cores, 128 lanes of PCIe Gen4 connectivity, and up to 4TB of memory across 16 DIMM slots. The server also possesses up to 32MB of L3 cache per 8 cores, supporting heavy workloads.

At the same time, Steelix helps minimize potential attack surfaces and protect software and data through the AMD Infinity Guard features, including Secure Memory Encryption (SME) which helps secure the boot process and encrypts the entire main memory, and Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) which helps secure virtualized and container environments.

High-Density with Greater Scalability

Steelix offers a range of hot-pluggable hybrid flash options within the 2U form factor. The server's 24 LFF HDD bays and four rear side SSD bays provides multiple storage options for increased flexibility and scalability. The high-density storage unit also includes NVMe support in the rear for a caching layer, 1x M.2 via interposer connection, and a variety of storage mezzanine cards, while supporting up to 4TB of DDR4 memory.

Hosting 4x PCIe slots with riser cards and 1 PCIe x16 lanes for OCP 3.0, Steelix is a hybrid system for warm storage and applicable for various storage applications.

Increased Flexibility and Optimized Serviceability

Understanding that each user has different needs, Steelix is created to be adaptable to various scenarios. For example, Steelix offers an OCP NIC mezzanine option, ranging from 10G Ethernet to 100G to allow high-speed performance and I/O flexibility.

At the same time, the storage server possesses a hot-swappable fan module with easy serviceability in a simple 2U enclosure which includes:

PSU with 1+1 Redundancy

24x 3.5" HDD in the front HDD Tray

4x Rear 2.5" SSD

5x 6056 Hot-swap fan

About Inventec Data Center Solutions (Inventec EBG)

Inventec Data Center Solutions (Inventec EBG) was established in 1998 and has been focusing on the design and manufacturing of server systems in Inventec Corporation. Over decades, Inventec EBG has been the key server system supplier of the global branding clients.

For more information, please visit: https://ebg.inventec.com/en

Inventec logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Inventec Corporation.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

