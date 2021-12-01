Coastline College Providing Free OCTA Bus Passes to Students

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastline College Student Services has partnered with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) to extend the OCTA community college pass program to Coastline College students. With this program, students will be able to use their student ID card or get a special pass on the OC Bus app to ride the bus anywhere in Orange County.

Vice President of Student Services Dr. Kate Mueller says the pass will be available starting January 31, 2022, for spring semester. "We have been looking forward to this partnership with OCTA and I have been wanting to make sure that we provide free bus passes for Coastline students. Especially during these times, students need even more support," said Dr. Mueller. As students return to campus in the spring, transportation will be a new factor in students' daily lives.

The College Pass gets students unlimited bus rides to campus, work, shopping, the beach, and more on OC buses, a safe, clean, convenient ride to all of OC and beyond for the next three years. Students only need to be enrolled and taking 9 credits at Coastline to get the College Pass. That's right. You only need to be enrolled in 9 credits during the semester to qualify for the FREE OC College Bus Pass. Once you have your ID, it's simple to acquire the college pass.

Better yet, by using the OC Bus App, it becomes quick and easy way to sign on and use the College Pass. Whichever way a student rides – Mobile or Paper Pass – the College Pass makes it free and easy to get to class. The first step is to get a college id, enroll in 9 credits minimum and then students can begin riding to school on the OC bus.

When students get on the bus, they simply show their activated mobile ticket to the coach operator or swipe their College Pass in the farebox. That's it. Students can ride anytime, any day, anywhere OC Bus goes.

The sky's the limit, well, almost. Even something as good as the College Pass has a few restrictions. Students cannot use the College Pass on express routes, other transit agency buses or after their college days are over.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College was selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious designation for community colleges. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities.

Contact:

Dawn Willson

dwillson1@coastline.edu

714-241-6186



View original content:

SOURCE Coastline College