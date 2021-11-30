Zonzon Launches Major New Condo/HOA App Upgrades

Enhancements reflect strategic efforts to build off of learnings for the premier community and Condo/HOA App.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zonzon, the premier Condo/HOA platform, today announced several major upgrades to their app for iOS and Android mobile devices. These improvements greatly enhance Zonzon!s ability to serve the entire enormous HOA market, representing over 90 million households across the US and nearly $9.2 Trillion in real estate value.

"Zonzon is serious about providing a positive path forward to deliver solutions for HOA and Condo association boards and members," said Samuel Pilli, founder and CEO. "These upgrades greatly enhance people!s ability to connect, share, solve problems, gain transparency, grow their communities and have easy access to experts, as well as informal information to improve their daily lives and the lives of others in their community."

The innovative upgrades include:

A New Public Timeline. This will allow for open communication, sharing and experiences across the entire Zonzon community, while still allowing individual communities to maintain their own hyper-private feed.

Articles and Resources . All things HOA and condo association related will be shared for the community to ingest, enjoy, learn from and share.

Interaction with Experts. Various experts from an intelligent breadth of fields will be able to use the Zonzon platform to connect, inform and interact with communities.

With these new upgrades, Association members will be able to learn from other Association members and communities. Individuals will have a wealth of resources at their fingertips, catered to their specific HOA/Condo lifestyle. Members will also be able to share resources and information that directly affect day-to-day living, ranging from legal to lawn expertise. And as always, users will be able to keep their private HOA feed Private. They can simply switch between their Public and Private feeds, and can continue to speak in private with their neighbors and board members.

About Zonzon

Zonzon (www.zonzon.com), a Silicon Valley startup, is a transparent internal communication, connection and document storage platform designed to empower homeowners/ residents in Condo/HOA communities. As a specialized Condo/HOA app, Zonzon is powered by residents.

